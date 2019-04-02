By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Prices Open Window Jar

3.5(3)
Prices Open Window Jar
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Candlemakers Price's Patent Candles Limited

  • Eliminates odours
  • Extracts of lily, violet & orange flower
  • Made with natural wax and allergen-free fragrances
  • Contains odourfoyl to neutralise unwanted household odours

Information

Warnings

  • Warning: Never leave burning candles unattended.
  • Remove all packaging before use. Trim wick to approx. 8 mm prior to use and re-use. Place in an upright position on a heat resistant surface. Keep out of reach of children and pets and away from draughts and flammable materials. Do not put debris on wax surface. Do not move when lit or when wax is still liquid. If candle overheats and flares, cover with a damp cloth, never use water! Leave at least 10 cm of space between lit candles.

Name and address

  • Price's Patent Candles Ltd,
  • 16 Hudson Road,
  • Bedford,
  • MK41 0LZ,
  • England.

Return to

  • Price's Patent Candles Ltd,
  • 16 Hudson Road,
  • Bedford,
  • MK41 0LZ,
  • England.
  • www.prices-candles.co.uk

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Never leave burning candles unattended. Remove all packaging before use. Trim wick to approx. 8 mm prior to use and re-use. Place in an upright position on a heat resistant surface. Keep out of reach of children and pets and away from draughts and flammable materials. Do not put debris on wax surface. Do not move when lit or when wax is still liquid. If candle overheats and flares, cover with a damp cloth, never use water! Leave at least 10 cm of space between lit candles.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Fresh

5 stars

Smells beautiful, fills a medium room with scent well

I loved the scent of this one

4 stars

I preferred the green one.

Smells of nothing at all, very disapointing

1 stars

Smells of nothing at all, very disapointing

