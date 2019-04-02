Prices Open Window Jar

Fresh
Smells beautiful, fills a medium room with scent well
I loved the scent of this one
I preferred the green one.
Smells of nothing at all, very disapointing
Smells of nothing at all, very disapointing
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Candlemakers Price's Patent Candles Limited
Warning: Never leave burning candles unattended. Remove all packaging before use. Trim wick to approx. 8 mm prior to use and re-use. Place in an upright position on a heat resistant surface. Keep out of reach of children and pets and away from draughts and flammable materials. Do not put debris on wax surface. Do not move when lit or when wax is still liquid. If candle overheats and flares, cover with a damp cloth, never use water! Leave at least 10 cm of space between lit candles.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020