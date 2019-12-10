Price's Open Window Reed Diffuser

- Flammable
- Irritant
DANGER REED DIFFUSER Danger: Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid release to the environment. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. CONTAINS: Isocyclocitral, d-Limonene, 3 and 4-(4-Hydroxy-4-methylpentyl)-3-cyclohexene - 1 - carboxaldehyde, p-t-Butyl-alpha-methylhydrocinnamic aldehyde, alpha-iso-Methylionone, Hexyl salicylate, 4-tert-Butylcyclohexyl acetate, 1 - (1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone. May produce an allergic reaction. CONTAINS: Linalool.