Price's Open Window Reed Diffuser

5(3)Write a review
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Reed Diffuser

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Candlemakers Price's Patent Candles Limited

  • Eliminates odours
  • Extracts of lily, violet & orange flower
  • Up to 4 weeks of fragrance

Information

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

Pack Contains 8 Reeds

Warnings

  • REED DIFFUSER
  • Danger: Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid release to the environment. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations.
  • CONTAINS: Isocyclocitral, d-Limonene, 3 and 4-(4-Hydroxy-4-methylpentyl)-3-cyclohexene - 1 - carboxaldehyde, p-t-Butyl-alpha-methylhydrocinnamic aldehyde, alpha-iso-Methylionone, Hexyl salicylate, 4-tert-Butylcyclohexyl acetate, 1 - (1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone.
  • May produce an allergic reaction.
  • CONTAINS: Linalool.

Distributor address

  • Price's Patent Candles Ltd,
  • 16 Hudson Road,
  • Bedford,
  • MK41 0LZ,
  • England.

Return to

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
  2. Irritant
View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells gorgeous

5 stars

A lovely fragance. It is expensive, but often comes on special offer and lasts much longer if you only use one reed!! Even with one reed, it fills my bathroom with a lovely fragrance and it lasts for ages (well over a month)which I think makes it much better value!

Amazing

5 stars

Excellent quality, great fragrance

this smells really lovely but to expensive for wha

5 stars

this smells really lovely but to expensive for what it is ...I bought wen half price

