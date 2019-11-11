By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Price's Chef's Jar

Price's Chef's Jar
£ 5.00
£5.00/each
  • This candle from Price's help to neutralise unwanted odours especially when cooking. The Chef's candles are Green with Basil, Patchouli & Geranium and helps remove cooking odours. Also in the FreshAir range are candles called HouseKeeper and Open Window. Each candle contains Odourfoyl to leave your home smelling clean and fresh.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Candlemakers Price's Patent Candles Limited

  • Eliminates odours
  • Extracts of basil, patchouli & geranium
  • Made with natural wax and allergen-free fragrances
  • Contains odourfoyl to neutralise unwanted cooking odours

Information

Warnings

  • Warning: Never leave burning candles unattended.
  • Remove all packaging before use. Trim wick to approx. 8 mm prior to use and re-use. Place in an upright position on a heat resistant surface. Keep out of reach of children and pets and away from draughts and flammable materials. Do not put debris on wax surface. Do not move when lit or when wax is still liquid. If candle overheats and flares, cover with a damp cloth, never use water! Leave at least 10 cm of space between lit candles.

Name and address

  • Price's Patent Candles Ltd,
  • 16 Hudson Road,
  • Bedford,
  • MK41 0LZ,
  • England.

Return to

  • www.prices-candles.co.uk

Safety information

View more safety information

not long lasting burn

3 stars

smelt nice, but did not burn for 45 hours, 24hrs maybe.

Prices Chefs Candles

5 stars

Great for clearing the smell of food after cooking, particularly good for clearing the smell of fish. I love them.

