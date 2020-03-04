By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ambi Pur 3Volution Refill Cotton Fresh

4.5(1407)Write a review
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

  • VOTED PRODUCT OF THE YEAR, Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2019
  • *Winner of General Household Category. Survey of 10,399 people by Kantar TNS
  • Febreze 3Volution Air Freshener Electrical Plug In Refill with Odourclear technology continuously cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent for up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting). Cotton Fresh fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton. Let a sense of calm envelop you as this clean & gentle scent fills the air. With normal plugs we get used to scents quickly, which means we eventually stop noticing the scent around us. Febreze 3Volution air fresheners solve this problem by continuously & automatically alternating every 45 minutes between 3 complementary, high quality scents, for a continuous fresh experience. Use the Febreze 3Volution refills only with Febreze 3Volution devices, sold separately, to fill your home with air freshness and fragrance that you will keep noticing day after day, week after week.
  • And for instant freshness, try the full range of new Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher, Air and Car Freshener.
  • Febreze 3volution plug-in refill with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours
  • Leaves a light fresh scent for up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting)
  • Febreze 3Volution plug in air freshener refill (20ml)
  • Cotton Fresh fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
  • 3 scents alternate every 45 minutes so you always notice them. Adjustable scent intensity
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances

Information

Ingredients

4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Linalool, Citrus Grandis Fruit Extract, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Limonene, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Amyl Cinnamal, Citrus Aurantium Amara Peel Oil, Lauraldehyde, Ethyl Methylphenylglycidate, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Oil, Geranyl Acetate, Eucalyptol, Methylcinnamic Aldehyde, Geranium Oil, Methylenedioxyphenyl Methylpropanal, 2, 4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Coumarin, Hydroxycitronellal, Citronellol, Delta-Damascone, Citral, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Heliotropine, Carvone, Pentamethyl Octahydroindenodioxane

Produce of

Bulgaria

Warnings

  • Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. Wear protective gloves. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE/doctor. Do NOT induce vomiting.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [UK] 0800 328 2882
  • [IE] 1800 535 633
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

20 ℮

Safety information

  1. Environmentally damaging
  2. Irritant
View more safety information

1407 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Blossom

5 stars

This scent is subtle, definitely not over powering like some other products.

Amazing fragrances

5 stars

I have used this product a few times. In the beginning I was a bit sceptical if it would work. How is the machine going to change the fragrances automatically?? I really wasn't sure. But when I used it the first time I was very impressed, it really works! The fragrances are so lovely and not over powering which is brilliant. The rooms smell fresh and clean. My 2 favourites are Cotton Fresh and Morning Dew, I really love them. If you haven't tried it, give it a go, it is worth it.

Three way pleasures

5 stars

Amazing fragrances I have been using these for over two years and I'm addicted to them lol.

Brilliant

5 stars

I have been using this for 30 days now. I can't believe the dirence it has made to my home. With 2 dogs and 3 grandchildren the smell can be bad. Since I started using this I have noticed a dirence. When entering the house it's so fresh. I love lavender, it helps to relax me and I sleep better. Hope it lasts. Will definitely be buying again.

Fabulous Fragrances

5 stars

I love to use the evolution with the Ambi Pur fragrances that smell amazing in all of my rooms and I have used this product for quite some time.

Its a breeze

5 stars

I was lucky enough to win a products of the year hamper and this was one of the prizes. I love the cotton fresh because it reminds me of fabric conditioner. The aroma is subtle and doesn't overpower the room. If you shop around for refills you can get some great bargains, enabling you to maintain the lovely freshness all year round.

Fabulous

5 stars

I love evolution. I have them in three different areas around the house and i love that you get different scents as you move around. I have been using evolution for a few years now and i am loving the new fragrances.

Calming

5 stars

I find these Ambi Pur fragrances very calming. My favourite is the Vanilla Bouquet. Great that the bottles and packaging can be recycled

great fragrance fresh feeling

4 stars

Ambi Pur is great for keeping your home smelling fresh and removing cooking odours, works well in all seasons. The only downside is the price as i feel its a bit expensive and the refills have to be replaced ever so often.

gorgeous

5 stars

love having the 3volution throughout the house , all the different smells oozing out around the house makes it an absolute pleasure to be indoors

