Ambi Pur 3Volution Refill Cotton Fresh

Blossom
This scent is subtle, definitely not over powering like some other products.
Amazing fragrances
I have used this product a few times. In the beginning I was a bit sceptical if it would work. How is the machine going to change the fragrances automatically?? I really wasn't sure. But when I used it the first time I was very impressed, it really works! The fragrances are so lovely and not over powering which is brilliant. The rooms smell fresh and clean. My 2 favourites are Cotton Fresh and Morning Dew, I really love them. If you haven't tried it, give it a go, it is worth it.
Three way pleasures
Amazing fragrances I have been using these for over two years and I'm addicted to them lol.
Brilliant
I have been using this for 30 days now. I can't believe the dirence it has made to my home. With 2 dogs and 3 grandchildren the smell can be bad. Since I started using this I have noticed a dirence. When entering the house it's so fresh. I love lavender, it helps to relax me and I sleep better. Hope it lasts. Will definitely be buying again.
Fabulous Fragrances
I love to use the evolution with the Ambi Pur fragrances that smell amazing in all of my rooms and I have used this product for quite some time.
Its a breeze
I was lucky enough to win a products of the year hamper and this was one of the prizes. I love the cotton fresh because it reminds me of fabric conditioner. The aroma is subtle and doesn't overpower the room. If you shop around for refills you can get some great bargains, enabling you to maintain the lovely freshness all year round.
Fabulous
I love evolution. I have them in three different areas around the house and i love that you get different scents as you move around. I have been using evolution for a few years now and i am loving the new fragrances.
Calming
I find these Ambi Pur fragrances very calming. My favourite is the Vanilla Bouquet. Great that the bottles and packaging can be recycled
great fragrance fresh feeling
Ambi Pur is great for keeping your home smelling fresh and removing cooking odours, works well in all seasons. The only downside is the price as i feel its a bit expensive and the refills have to be replaced ever so often.
gorgeous
love having the 3volution throughout the house , all the different smells oozing out around the house makes it an absolute pleasure to be indoors