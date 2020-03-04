By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ambi Pur 3Volution Refill Thai Orchid

4.5(1420)Write a review
image 1 of Ambi Pur 3Volution Refill Thai Orchid
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

  • Febreze Air Freshener Plug-In Refill with Odourclear technology continuously cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent for up to 80 days (if used 12 hours a day on setting 2). The Thai Orchid Scent is a unique blend of exotic flowers in which orchids embody the delicate balance and harmony of nature. Create the ambiance you desire with Febreze Plug-in and its bountiful range of high quality fragrances that truly cleans away odours, letting you and your guests enjoy a true scent and freshness experience. Use the Febreze Plug refills only with Febreze devices, sold separately, to fill your home with air freshness and fragrance that you will keep noticing day after day, week after week. And for instant freshness, try the full range of new Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher, Air and Car Freshener.
  • Febreze Air Freshener Plug-In Refill with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours
  • Leaves a light fresh scent for up to 80 days (if used 12 hours a day on setting 2)
  • Air freshener plug in refill (20ml)
  • Discover the beauty of Asia with Thai Orchid fragrance, a unique blend of exotic flowers
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances

Information

Ingredients

Linalool, Linalyl Acetate, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Hexyl Salicylate, Amyl Cinnamal, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, 2.4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Ethyl Methylphenylglycidate, Pentamethylheptenone, Citronellol, Geranyl Acetate, Allyl Cyclohexylpropionate, Maltol Isobutyrate, Dimethyl Heptenal, Cedrol Methyl Ether, Scentenal, Coumarin, Delta-Damascone, Eugenol, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citral, Dimethylhydroxy Furanone, Methyl Octine Carbonate

Produce of

Spain

Warnings

  • Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 358 0893
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

20 ℮

Safety information

  1. Environmentally damaging
  2. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1420 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Not for me.

1 stars

The smell of this one is sickly sweet, its going back into the cupboard for emergency use only!

The quantity of the product is hidden because its

1 stars

The quantity of the product is hidden because its so little. For example.. "content 20 e" means nothing to us mortals. Its intentionally made to confuse us. May as well buy the whole starter kit as its the same price.

Blossom

5 stars

This scent is subtle, definitely not over powering like some other products.

Amazing fragrances

5 stars

I have used this product a few times. In the beginning I was a bit sceptical if it would work. How is the machine going to change the fragrances automatically?? I really wasn't sure. But when I used it the first time I was very impressed, it really works! The fragrances are so lovely and not over powering which is brilliant. The rooms smell fresh and clean. My 2 favourites are Cotton Fresh and Morning Dew, I really love them. If you haven't tried it, give it a go, it is worth it.

Three way pleasures

5 stars

Amazing fragrances I have been using these for over two years and I'm addicted to them lol.

Brilliant

5 stars

I have been using this for 30 days now. I can't believe the dirence it has made to my home. With 2 dogs and 3 grandchildren the smell can be bad. Since I started using this I have noticed a dirence. When entering the house it's so fresh. I love lavender, it helps to relax me and I sleep better. Hope it lasts. Will definitely be buying again.

Fabulous Fragrances

5 stars

I love to use the evolution with the Ambi Pur fragrances that smell amazing in all of my rooms and I have used this product for quite some time.

Its a breeze

5 stars

I was lucky enough to win a products of the year hamper and this was one of the prizes. I love the cotton fresh because it reminds me of fabric conditioner. The aroma is subtle and doesn't overpower the room. If you shop around for refills you can get some great bargains, enabling you to maintain the lovely freshness all year round.

Fabulous

5 stars

I love evolution. I have them in three different areas around the house and i love that you get different scents as you move around. I have been using evolution for a few years now and i am loving the new fragrances.

Calming

5 stars

I find these Ambi Pur fragrances very calming. My favourite is the Vanilla Bouquet. Great that the bottles and packaging can be recycled

1-10 of 1420 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Ambi Pur 3Volution Exotic Fruit Refill Air Freshener

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Ambi Pur 3Volution Diffuser Unit Plug In A/ Fresh

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Offer

Ambi Pur 3Volution Refill Blossom Breeze

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Ambi Pur 3Volution Pet Refill 20Ml

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here