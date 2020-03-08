By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ambi Pur Single Refill White Flowers

Ambi Pur Single Refill White Flowers
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
  • Febreze Air Freshener Plug-In Refill with Odourclear technology continuously cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent for up to 80 days (if used 12 hours a day on setting 2). The Cotton Fresh fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton. Create the ambiance you desire with Febreze Plug-in and its bountiful range of high quality fragrances that truly cleans away odours, letting you and your guests enjoy a true scent and freshness experience. Use the Febreze Plug refills only with Febreze devices, sold separately, to fill your home with air freshness and fragrance that you will keep noticing day after day, week after week. And for instant freshness, try the full range of new Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher, Air and Car Freshener.
  • Febreze Air Freshener Plug-In Refill with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours
  • Leaves a light fresh scent for up to 80 days (if used 12 hours a day on setting 2)
  • Air freshener plug in refill (20ml)
  • Inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances

Information

Ingredients

Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Citral, Geraniol, Tetrahydrolinalool, Citronellol, Cyclamen Aldehyde, 2.4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Dimethylcyclohexenyl 3-Butenyl Ketone, Linalyl Acetate, 3-(P-Cumenyl)Propionaldehyde, Isoeugenol, Nerol

Produce of

Spain

Warnings

  • Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 358 0893
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

20 ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Excellent!

5 stars

Love these, everyone comments how lovely my home smells , I can't believe how long the product lasts.

Excellent!

5 stars

Makes our home smell clean . fresh . We have tried the non plugins for the bathroom

Excellent!

5 stars

My whole house smells wonderful... Best plug ins ...

Excellent!

5 stars

Having a doggy, it doesn’t matter how often I vacuum and wash the sofa covers, it can smell a bit doggy. I love the pet version of this, gets rid of the doggy smells straight away. I have the spray version - I use it to spray cotton wool pads, which I put in my hoover

Excellent!

5 stars

Having a dog at home, these plug ins are great to add to a socket throughout the house and forget about them until it’s time for a refill- great value for money

Excellent!

5 stars

I just love these I have one in the hall and another in the kitchen. With 2 dogs I always worry about pet smells but everyone always comments on how nice my home smells x

Excellent!

5 stars

first rate brings outside inside making the home smell fresh

Good!

3 stars

A very good product. I would like it to come done in price a bit.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love all the ambi our products and am always obsessed in having my house smelling nicely and will often have different fragrance in different rooms to avoid going nose blind. Love these fragrances and they last a reasonable time with the smell never getting weaker as it comes to an end. If I could use their fragrances as a perfume I would highly recommend them 10/10

Great!

4 stars

A good smell around the house which does last, however, it could do with more choices.

