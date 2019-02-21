By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco High Juice Lemon & Lime Squash No Added Sugar 1Ltr

5(1)Write a review
Tesco High Juice Lemon & Lime Squash No Added Sugar 1Ltr
£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

One glass
  • Energy34kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 14kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated no added sugar lemon and lime high juice drink with sweeteners.
  • VIBRANT & ZINGY Made with 50% fruit from concentrate for an intense fruity taste Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • VIBRANT & ZINGY Made with 50% fruit from concentrate for an intense fruity taste
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Lime Juice from Concentrate (25%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (25%), Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (5%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to four parts water). Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy14kJ / 3kcal34kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best refreshing soft drink

5 stars

Very very refreshing, please please bring it back!!

Usually bought next

Tesco No Added Sugar Hi Juice Orange/Mango & Passion Fruit 1Ltr

£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

Tesco High Juice Blackcurrant Squash No Added Sugar 1L

£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

Tesco High Juice Orange Squash No Added Sugar 1L

£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

Tesco Summer Fruits High Juice 1 Litre

£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here