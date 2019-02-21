Tesco High Juice Lemon & Lime Squash No Added Sugar 1Ltr

Best refreshing soft drink
Very very refreshing, please please bring it back!!
Offer
Typical values per 100g: Energy 14kJ / 3kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Lime Juice from Concentrate (25%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (25%), Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (5%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose).
Keep cool and out of sunlight.
Produced in the U.K.
Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to four parts water). Dilute with extra water for toddlers.
20 Servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
1 litre
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (250ml)
|Energy
|14kJ / 3kcal
|34kJ / 8kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When diluted according to instructions.
|-
|-
