Ambi Pur 3Volution Plug In Device

4.5(1407)Write a review
image 1 of Ambi Pur 3Volution Plug In Device
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Offer

  • Ambi Pur 3Volution Air Freshener Electrical Plug-In Diffuser with Odourclear technology continuously cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent for up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting). With normal plugs we get used to scents quickly, which means we eventually stop noticing the scent around us. Ambi Pur 3Volution air fresheners solve this problem by continuously & automatically alternating every 45 minutes between 3 complementary, high quality scents, for a continuous fresh experience. Use the Ambi Pur 3Volution device only with Ambi Pur 3Volution refills, sold separately, to fill your home with air freshness and fragrance that you will keep noticing day after day, week after week. The adjustable diffuser also lets you decide on the intensity of the scent, helping you to create the ambiance that you want for up to 90 days
  • And for instant freshness, try the full range of new Ambi Pur products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Ambi Pur Fabric Refresher, Air and Car Freshener.
  • Ambi Pur 3volution plug-in diffuser with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours
  • Leaves a light fresh scent for up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting)
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours
  • 3 scents alternate every 45 minutes so you always notice them. Adjustable scent intensity
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances

Information

Produce of

Bulgaria

Warnings

  • For indoor use in ventilated areas. Do not place near a source of heat or direct sunlight. Switch off at socket overnight. Check the device regularly. As the device uses heat, it will be slightly warm during normal operation. In case of simultaneously flashing lights, device heating up excessively, out of the ordinary strong smell or smoke, remove from socket immediately. Plug your appliance into an alternating current outlet only and make sure that your household voltage corresponds to the voltage marked on your appliance. The appliance is only to be used with Febreze/Ambi Pur fragance refills. The use of other substances can cause poisoning or fire. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and presons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintence shall not be made by children without supervison. Avoid hard knocks. If diffuser fails or is damaged, remove from socket. Do not open the device. Do not place on or near polished, painted or plastic surfaces. To clean the appliance, unplug and use dry cloth. Do not touch with wet hands or metal objects. Wipe up any spills immediately. Do not fill the bottle with any liquids. Do not cover or paint unit. Do not use in confined spaces.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 358 0893
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

1407 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Blossom

5 stars

This scent is subtle, definitely not over powering like some other products.

Amazing fragrances

5 stars

I have used this product a few times. In the beginning I was a bit sceptical if it would work. How is the machine going to change the fragrances automatically?? I really wasn't sure. But when I used it the first time I was very impressed, it really works! The fragrances are so lovely and not over powering which is brilliant. The rooms smell fresh and clean. My 2 favourites are Cotton Fresh and Morning Dew, I really love them. If you haven't tried it, give it a go, it is worth it.

Three way pleasures

5 stars

Amazing fragrances I have been using these for over two years and I'm addicted to them lol.

Brilliant

5 stars

I have been using this for 30 days now. I can't believe the dirence it has made to my home. With 2 dogs and 3 grandchildren the smell can be bad. Since I started using this I have noticed a dirence. When entering the house it's so fresh. I love lavender, it helps to relax me and I sleep better. Hope it lasts. Will definitely be buying again.

Fabulous Fragrances

5 stars

I love to use the evolution with the Ambi Pur fragrances that smell amazing in all of my rooms and I have used this product for quite some time.

Its a breeze

5 stars

I was lucky enough to win a products of the year hamper and this was one of the prizes. I love the cotton fresh because it reminds me of fabric conditioner. The aroma is subtle and doesn't overpower the room. If you shop around for refills you can get some great bargains, enabling you to maintain the lovely freshness all year round.

Fabulous

5 stars

I love evolution. I have them in three different areas around the house and i love that you get different scents as you move around. I have been using evolution for a few years now and i am loving the new fragrances.

Calming

5 stars

I find these Ambi Pur fragrances very calming. My favourite is the Vanilla Bouquet. Great that the bottles and packaging can be recycled

great fragrance fresh feeling

4 stars

Ambi Pur is great for keeping your home smelling fresh and removing cooking odours, works well in all seasons. The only downside is the price as i feel its a bit expensive and the refills have to be replaced ever so often.

gorgeous

5 stars

love having the 3volution throughout the house , all the different smells oozing out around the house makes it an absolute pleasure to be indoors

1-10 of 1407 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

