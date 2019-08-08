By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Sliced Seeded Bread 550G

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Free From Sliced Seeded Bread 550G
£ 2.10
£0.38/100g
One slice
  • Energy447kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1207kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free sliced seeded bread made with rice flour, tapioca maize and potato starches, topped with mixed seeds.
  • Gluten Free, Wheat Free, Milk Free
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 550g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rice Flour, Mixed Seeds (10%) [Sunflower, Linseed, Poppy, Millet], Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Egg White, Psyllium Husk Powder, Yeast, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Apple Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 15 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (37g)
Energy1207kJ / 288kcal447kJ / 107kcal
Fat9.5g3.5g
Saturates0.9g0.3g
Carbohydrate39.3g14.5g
Sugars1.0g0.4g
Fibre10.3g3.8g
Protein6.2g2.3g
Salt1.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

tried other brands but none compere to this only 1 word to describe this bread ....excelent

tastes like cardboard!

1 stars

I used to always buy my free from bread from Tesco as it was really good, but then you changed the recipe a couple of years ago and now it simply tastes like cupboard. Why spoil a product that was really good and well rated. It is not worth economising on things like bread which are a staple basic.

One of the best gluten free breads out there!

5 stars

Stumbled upon a loaf of this marked down, and thought i'd give it a go. It's honestly one of the best gluten free breads I've had - cheaper than the well known brands and tastier than some of them too! I've had it toasted, in sandwiches and used it in stuffing balls/burger mix.. can't go wrong with this!

A great product.

5 stars

By far the best of the G/F bread available. It'll never be the same as ordinary bread but the nearest I remember. Well done.

Lovely grub!

5 stars

This is the BEST GF bread I have ever tasted! Moist, very tasty, and keeps well up to sell-by date. Well done Tesco - but please stock a few more..often run out (2/4 of my last visits)

Tesco Free From seeded Breads. The best in Englan

5 stars

Tesco Free From seeded Breads. The best in England. I have been eating free from foods for over 30 years. These are the BEST I have found. This bread and the free-from Ancient Grain Cob 400gm are the best breads I have found in the UK for people who cannot eat wheat and don't like maize (which is often a main ingredient of other free from breads.) Now I find that these 2 loaves are not on the list at my local store, Launceston, Cornwall. Please change your mind, Tesco, and start stocking them again. I am sure some people, like myself, go to especially toTesco because you have the best free from products.

