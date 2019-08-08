Tesco Free From Sliced Seeded Bread 550G

Yummy
tried other brands but none compere to this only 1 word to describe this bread ....excelent
tastes like cardboard!
I used to always buy my free from bread from Tesco as it was really good, but then you changed the recipe a couple of years ago and now it simply tastes like cupboard. Why spoil a product that was really good and well rated. It is not worth economising on things like bread which are a staple basic.
One of the best gluten free breads out there!
Stumbled upon a loaf of this marked down, and thought i'd give it a go. It's honestly one of the best gluten free breads I've had - cheaper than the well known brands and tastier than some of them too! I've had it toasted, in sandwiches and used it in stuffing balls/burger mix.. can't go wrong with this!
A great product.
By far the best of the G/F bread available. It'll never be the same as ordinary bread but the nearest I remember. Well done.
Lovely grub!
This is the BEST GF bread I have ever tasted! Moist, very tasty, and keeps well up to sell-by date. Well done Tesco - but please stock a few more..often run out (2/4 of my last visits)
Tesco Free From seeded Breads. The best in Englan
Tesco Free From seeded Breads. The best in England. I have been eating free from foods for over 30 years. These are the BEST I have found. This bread and the free-from Ancient Grain Cob 400gm are the best breads I have found in the UK for people who cannot eat wheat and don't like maize (which is often a main ingredient of other free from breads.) Now I find that these 2 loaves are not on the list at my local store, Launceston, Cornwall. Please change your mind, Tesco, and start stocking them again. I am sure some people, like myself, go to especially toTesco because you have the best free from products.