Adnams Copper House Gin 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
£ 27.00
£38.58/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Copper House Dry Gin
  • Love your gin to be charged with juniper, citrus and floral notes? Then you've found your perfect bottle. Our Trophy winning Gin is handcrafted from grain to glorious gin using the finest East Anglian malted barley and six carefully selected botanicals in our small batch Copper Pot Still.
  • International Wine & Spirit Competition Quality Award - IWSC Trophy 2013 World's Best Gin!
  • Distilled in the heart of Southwold
  • Small batch & handcrafted
  • Handcrafted & copper stilled in the heart of Southwold
  • Handcrafted spirits
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled & bottled in the UK

Name and address

  • Adnams,
  • Southwold,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP18 6JW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Adnams,
  • Southwold,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP18 6JW,
  • UK.
  • adnams.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Tasty and Refreshing

5 stars

One of our favourite gins. Great with Fever Tree Mediterrenean tonic, ice and a slice of lime. Refreshing and tasty!

