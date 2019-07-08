Tesco Free From Sliced White Bread 550G

Excellent but usually out of stock
Beats the competition hands down but for some reason it is hard to get. Nearly always substituted. Please stock more.
BEST GLUTEN FREE SUPERMARKET
BEST GLUTEN FREE BREAD - I HAVE TRIED MANY AND TESCO'S ARE EXCELLENT
Grateful for no wheat recipe but I wish these thin
Grateful for no wheat recipe but I wish these things were made tasty and cheaper. It almost like we're being taken advantage of our allergies.
Good whilst fresh - but not suitable for freezing
Quite a nice gluten free bread whilst fresh - albeit a little light in texture. However, I have real issues after freezing it - it turns hard and very dry - not even better after being refreshed or toasted.
Horrid.
Tesco used to have the best free-from bread, but then they changed the recipe and now it's the worst. It's spongy and has an awful, chemical aftertaste that never goes away. Had to switch to Genius, which costs more and is often crumbly. Do people even taste test this stuff?