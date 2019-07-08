Tesco Free From Sliced White Bread 550G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Gluten free sliced white bread made with tapioca starch, rice flour and potato starch, dusted with rice flour
  • Free from gluten, wheat & milk
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 550g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Egg White, Psyllium Husk Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Yeast, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 15 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (37g)
Energy1043kJ / 248kcal386kJ / 92kcal
Fat4.3g1.6g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate42.7g15.8g
Sugars1.2g0.4g
Fibre10.0g3.7g
Protein4.6g1.7g
Salt1.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Excellent but usually out of stock

5 stars

Beats the competition hands down but for some reason it is hard to get. Nearly always substituted. Please stock more.

BEST GLUTEN FREE SUPERMARKET

5 stars

BEST GLUTEN FREE BREAD - I HAVE TRIED MANY AND TESCO'S ARE EXCELLENT

Grateful for no wheat recipe but I wish these thin

3 stars

Grateful for no wheat recipe but I wish these things were made tasty and cheaper. It almost like we're being taken advantage of our allergies.

Good whilst fresh - but not suitable for freezing

3 stars

Quite a nice gluten free bread whilst fresh - albeit a little light in texture. However, I have real issues after freezing it - it turns hard and very dry - not even better after being refreshed or toasted.

Horrid.

1 stars

Tesco used to have the best free-from bread, but then they changed the recipe and now it's the worst. It's spongy and has an awful, chemical aftertaste that never goes away. Had to switch to Genius, which costs more and is often crumbly. Do people even taste test this stuff?

