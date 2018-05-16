By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Edinburgh Gin 70Cl

£ 28.00
£40.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gin
  • Distilled in the shadow of Edinburgh castle, this gin is crafted from the finest quality grain spirit with a unique blend of Scottish botanicals.
  • A classic gin with a citrusy nose, a subtle note of heather and a burst of juniper. Best enjoyed as a classic gin and tonic with a zesty orange twist.
  • The classic
  • Small batch distilled
  • Made with the finest botanicals of Scotland
  • Distilled from grain
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Taste Category

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Edinburgh Gin Distillery,
  • 1A Rutland Place,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH1 2AD.

Return to

  • www.edinburghgindistillery.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

