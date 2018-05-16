Edinburgh Gin 70Cl

Product Description
- Gin
- Distilled in the shadow of Edinburgh castle, this gin is crafted from the finest quality grain spirit with a unique blend of Scottish botanicals.
- A classic gin with a citrusy nose, a subtle note of heather and a burst of juniper. Best enjoyed as a classic gin and tonic with a zesty orange twist.
- The classic
- Small batch distilled
- Made with the finest botanicals of Scotland
- Distilled from grain
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
30.1
ABV
43% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Taste Category
A classic gin with a citrusy nose, a subtle note of heather and a burst of juniper
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Edinburgh Gin Distillery,
- 1A Rutland Place,
- Edinburgh,
- EH1 2AD.
Return to
- Edinburgh Gin Distillery,
- 1A Rutland Place,
- Edinburgh,
- EH1 2AD.
- www.edinburghgindistillery.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020