By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Silent Night Quilted Cotbed Protector

4.5(202)Write a review
Silent Night Quilted Cotbed Protector
£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Product Description

  • Protects Bedding All Year Round
  • Machine Washable
  • 70x140cm - Fits a Cot Bed
  • Protect your little one's cot bed mattress with this waterproof mattress protector from Silentnight's Safe Nights range. This protector prevents any little accidents and spillages from damaging your baby mattress as well as adding a layer of comfort. It's gently quilted for comfort and contains cushioning hollowfibre. The protector is hypoallergenic meaning it doesn't contain any materials that may cause allergies giving you the extra peace of mind when it comes to your child's bedtime. The polycotton cover also has a fitted skirt to ensure a perfect fit on all standard cot bed mattresses. The protector has a fitted skirt for a snug fit.
  • Fits on all standard cot bed mattresses of 70cm x 140cm x 12cm
  • Offers protection against spills and accidents, includes a fitted skirt for all-round coverage
  • 80% polyester and 20% cotton face with waterproof backing, machine washable

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

202 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

4 stars

I bought this for my daughters cot bed when she moved out of her cot. Very happy with this purchaee

Fits perfectly!

5 stars

I just recently bought this and not only does it keep the matress clean it’s also comfortable under the sheet , it’s soft and fits perfectly !

Lovely soft quilted cot bed protector

5 stars

I bought this for my granddaughter and it exactly what I wanted. Very good value

Great Mattress Protector for my little ones cot

5 stars

I bought this during the baby event. It was a great price and does the job perfectly. It is quilted and very soft. It also washed really well. Very happy.

Good value

4 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago. It’s slightly too big for an Ikea cot mattress but can be tucked down to fit. The quilted surface makes it lovely and soft under the top sheet.

Top quality

5 stars

Excellent quality, very soft would highly recommend

Mattress protector

4 stars

Bought to protect my granddaughters new bed. As described. No surprises, no problems.

Great everyday item

5 stars

Fits well, has protected against sick so far! Very pleased

Good fit and quality

4 stars

Bought this for our 6 month old's new cot bed, it fits well and is of really good quality, would certainly recommend for keeping his new mattress clean and safe.

Good quality and comfortable

4 stars

This seems really good quality and comfortable ready for baby to move into. I would recommend this.

1-10 of 202 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Silent Night Anti-Allergy Cotbed Pillow

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Silent Night Anti-Allergy Cotbed Duvet

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Fred&Flo 2 Pack Cotbed Fitted Sheets Blue

£ 8.00
£4.00/each

Tesco Essentials Soft Sponges 2 Pack

£ 0.60
£0.30/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here