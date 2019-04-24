Sudocrem Antiseptic Healing Cream 175G

Incredible fast success rate!
I needed an over the counter cream to heal some very irritating sores on my nose which have not healed over a long time. I saw this product in the baby section and applied it last night before going to bed. I cannot believe that this morning on waking up most of the sores had improved. Am not easily surprised but talk about instant success! I have just applied more and am so impressed..will tell others about it too...by the way, I am a pensioner!
Great value for money
Highly recommended for others. Buy with confident.
great
great cream, I used it for my every baby and its perfect protection for baby delicate skin.
Amazing cream, and at the right price!
We were recommended to buy this cream for our newborn's nappy rash and we're so glad we did. It creates a barrier so any wet/stinkiness from baby doesn't soak back into her. Ordered online and picked up from our local Tesco, and at a very good price. All in all a great buy.