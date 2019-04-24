By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sudocrem Antiseptic Healing Cream 175G

5(4)Write a review
Sudocrem Antiseptic Healing Cream 175G
£ 4.00
£2.29/100g

Product Description

  • Antiseptic Healing Cream
  • Nappy rash, eczema, surface wounds, sunburn, minor burns, acne, bed sores, chilblains
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide Ph. Eur. 15.25%, Benzyl Alcohol B.P. 0.39%, Benzyl Benzoate B.P. 1.01%, Benzyl Cinnamate 0.15%, Lanolin (Hypo-Allergenic) 4% (w/w), Also contains: Purified Water, Liquid Paraffin, Paraffin Wax, Beeswax, Microcrystalline Wax, Sodium Benzoate, Linalyl Acetate, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Butylated Hydroxyanisole, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Lavender Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply a thin layer as required.
  • If symptoms persist or if accidentally swallowed seek medical help.
  • Do not use if hypersensitive (allergic) to any of the ingredients.
  • Keep out of the eyes, nose and mouth.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN
  • For external use only.
  • Side effects: Occasionally, local irritation occurs. If this happens seek medical help.
  • No known case of overdose.

Name and address

  • MA Holder:
  • Forest Tosara Ltd.,
  • Baldoyle Ind. Est.,
  • Dublin 13,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Forest Tosara Ltd.,
  • Baldoyle Ind. Est.,
  • Dublin 13,
  • Ireland.
  • E-mail: info@sudocrem.com

Net Contents

175g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN For external use only. Side effects: Occasionally, local irritation occurs. If this happens seek medical help. No known case of overdose.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Incredible fast success rate!

5 stars

I needed an over the counter cream to heal some very irritating sores on my nose which have not healed over a long time. I saw this product in the baby section and applied it last night before going to bed. I cannot believe that this morning on waking up most of the sores had improved. Am not easily surprised but talk about instant success! I have just applied more and am so impressed..will tell others about it too...by the way, I am a pensioner!

Great value for money

5 stars

Highly recommended for others. Buy with confident.

great

5 stars

great cream, I used it for my every baby and its perfect protection for baby delicate skin.

Amazing cream, and at the right price!

5 stars

We were recommended to buy this cream for our newborn's nappy rash and we're so glad we did. It creates a barrier so any wet/stinkiness from baby doesn't soak back into her. Ordered online and picked up from our local Tesco, and at a very good price. All in all a great buy.

Usually bought next

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Tesco Nappy Bags 300

£ 0.35
£0.00/each

Fred & Flo 150 Nappy Bags

£ 0.89
£0.01/each

Metanium Nappy Rash Ointment 30G

£ 2.50
£8.34/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here