Harpic White And Shine Citrus Toilet Bleach 750 Ml
Product Description
- White & Shine Bleach Citrus Fresh
- Baking soda ultimate shine
- Kills 99.9% of bacteria
- Pack size: 750ML
Ingredients
Per 100g of product contains 2.0g Sodium Hypochlorite, Contains <5% Chlorine Based Bleaching Agents, Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Perfume
Produced in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions
- 1. To remove the cap Squeeze pads on sides of the cap and unscrew.
- To replace cap screw tightly on till you hear a click.
- 2. Lift up the toilet seat and carefully direct the nozzle under the toilet rim.
- 3. Squeeze and apply slowly all around the bowl, allowing enough liquid to cover the bowl completely.
- 4. Leave for 15 minutes to disinfect then brush and flush.
- For extended disinfections leave overnight then brush and flush.
Warnings
- Precautions
- HARPIC White and Shine Citrus Fresh
- WARNING Causes skin irritation.
- Causes serious eye irritation.
- May be corrosive to metals.
- WARNING! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine).
- Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- If medical advice is needed have product container or label at hand.
- Wear protective gloves/eye protection.
- Wash hands thoroughly after handling.
- IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
- For help and advice contact us:
- www.harpic.co.uk
- Reckitt Benckiser
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- 0845 769 7079
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- 01 661 7318
Net Contents
750ml ℮
- Irritant
