Airwaves Menthol & Eucalyptus Gum Bottle 46 Pieces

£ 2.40
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • Sugarfree Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Menthol and Eucaliptus Flavours.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine. Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Sugarfree
  • Suitable for vegetarians
Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners Sorbitol, Isomalt, Maltitol Syrup, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Mannitol, Gum Base, Glazing Agent Calcium Carbonate, Flavourings, Thickener Gum Arabic, Emulsifier Soybean Lecithin, Humectant Glycerol, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Antioxidant BHA, Colour E141

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Number of uses

46 Count

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • @www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: www.mars.com/ireland
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

64g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 591 kJ/142 kcal
Fat 0 g
Of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 59.1 g
Of which - Sugars 0 g
- Polyols 59.1 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

