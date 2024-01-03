The Master Lock Select Access® Key Lock Box features a 83mm wide metal body for durability and accepts multiple house keys. Stop hiding your keys under the doormat or under a flower pot : Select Access® is the perfect solution to share access to your keys. The wall mount design offers permanent installation. Set-Your-Own 4-digit combination for keyless convenience and increased security. The shutter door protects combination dials from weather, dirt and grime. The Limited Lifetime Warranty provides peace of mind from a brand you can trust.

Master Lock Lock Key Safe Stores up to 5 house, car or padlock keys Enables access for the selected few Zinc cast body resists hammering and sawing

