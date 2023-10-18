Master Lock Excel 45Mm Padlock

The Master Lock Excell® No. M1EURDLF Laminated Padlock features a 45mm wide laminated steel body for maximum strength and reliability, and is surrounded by stainless steel and zinc outer components for weather resistance. The 8mm diameter octagonal shackle is 38mm long and made of Tough-Cut™ boron-carbide, 50% harder than hardened steel, offering maximum resistance to cutting and sawing. The 4-pin cylinder prevents picking and the dual locking ball bearings provide maximum resistance against prying and hammering. The Limited Lifetime Warranty provides peace of mind from a brand you can trust.

