Tesco Blue Spark Sugar Free Drink 6X250ml

Perfect pick me up
Love these, as they are sugar free they are a great pick me up when feeling low on energy .
Great value!
I buy these every week and they are brilliant, they are the only ‘stores own’ energy drinks that actually give you a bit of a buzz! Brilliant value for money!
The Amber Nectar
This is the best energy drink ever. I live off it. It is resplendent in its ability to perk me up for the day and leave me feeling revitalised and refreshed. I wish I had another one right now. Blue Spark 4eva!
Great tasting e ergy drimk
I suffer with ms and it helps with energy
Energy in a can
This is as good as the more expensive brands. A nice pleasant taste and as I have the low calorie, it’s not too sweet. Lovely really cold
Great refreshing energy drink
A refeshing sugar free energy drink. Affordable and reliable
Perfect energy drink....
Having once bought the more well known and more expensive energy drink I wanted to give this a try. I'm totally happy with Tesco's own now and don't buy that high priced one at all! Great price for a single can but when bought in this pack of six, it's a bargain!
These are no where near a nice as Kx Sugar Free St
These are no where near a nice as Kx Sugar Free Stimulation Drink