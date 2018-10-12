By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Blue Spark Sugar Free Drink 6X250ml

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Blue Spark Sugar Free Drink 6X250ml
£ 2.00
£0.13/100ml
One can
  • Energy43kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 17kJ / 4kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated sugar free fruit flavour drink with taurine, caffeine and B Vitamins with sweeteners. High caffeine content: 30mg/100ml.
  • SUGAR FREE We make our energy drinks to a bubbly sweet recipe, designed to wake you up. With absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SUGAR FREE
  • Pack size: 1500ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Caffeine (0.03%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), B Vitamins [Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12], Inositol.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (Caffeine content 30mg/100ml).Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..Open with care.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6x250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne can (250ml)
Energy17kJ / 4kcal43kJ / 10kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.1g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.3g
Niacin8.0mg (50%NRV)20.0mg (125%NRV)
Vitamin B62.00mg (143%NRV)5.00mg (357%NRV)
Vitamin B122.00µg (80%NRV)5.00µg (200%NRV)
Pantothenic acid2.0mg (33%NRV)5.0mg (83%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (Caffeine content 30mg/100ml).Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..Open with care.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect pick me up

5 stars

Love these, as they are sugar free they are a great pick me up when feeling low on energy .

Great value!

5 stars

I buy these every week and they are brilliant, they are the only ‘stores own’ energy drinks that actually give you a bit of a buzz! Brilliant value for money!

The Amber Nectar

5 stars

This is the best energy drink ever. I live off it. It is resplendent in its ability to perk me up for the day and leave me feeling revitalised and refreshed. I wish I had another one right now. Blue Spark 4eva!

Great tasting e ergy drimk

5 stars

I suffer with ms and it helps with energy

Energy in a can

5 stars

This is as good as the more expensive brands. A nice pleasant taste and as I have the low calorie, it’s not too sweet. Lovely really cold

Great refreshing energy drink

5 stars

A refeshing sugar free energy drink. Affordable and reliable

Perfect energy drink....

5 stars

Having once bought the more well known and more expensive energy drink I wanted to give this a try. I'm totally happy with Tesco's own now and don't buy that high priced one at all! Great price for a single can but when bought in this pack of six, it's a bargain!

These are no where near a nice as Kx Sugar Free St

1 stars

These are no where near a nice as Kx Sugar Free Stimulation Drink

Usually bought next

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 2.10
£0.12/100sheet

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Coca Cola Coke Zero 24X330ml

£ 6.50
£0.08/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here