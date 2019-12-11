Tesco Blue Spark 6X250ml

- Energy254kJ 60kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars12.2g14%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102kJ / 24kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated fruit flavour drink with taurine, caffeine, B vitamins, sugars and sweeteners.
- ORIGINAL We make our energy drinks to a bubbly sweet recipe, designed to wake you up. With absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
- ORIGINAL We make our energy drinks to a bubbly sweet recipe, designed to wake you up. With absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
- Pack size: 1500ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Citric Acid, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Caffeine (0.03%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), B Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Inositol.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women (Caffeine 30mg/100ml).Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..Open with care.
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6x250ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|102kJ / 24kcal
|254kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|12.7g
|Sugars
|4.9g
|12.2g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Niacin
|8.0mg (50%NRV)
|20.0mg (125%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|2.00mg (143%NRV)
|5.00mg (357%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.00µg (80%NRV)
|5.00µg (200%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|2.0mg (33%NRV)
|5.0mg (83%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women (Caffeine 30mg/100ml).Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..Open with care.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019