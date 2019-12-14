Ferrero Rocher Present 225G

Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante Box of Chocolate

Ferrero Rocher offers a delicious taste experience due to its unique combination of layers and textures. A whole hazelnut surrounded by delicious layers of crispy wafer, a velvety filling, smooth milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnut pieces.

Celebrate the Moment with Ferrero Rocher

At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.

Perfect gift to share with your loved ones Delicious hazelnut covered in milk chocolate and hazelnut pieces

Pack size: 225G

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin

Allergy Information

Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Net Contents

225g ℮