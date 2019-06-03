Tesco Finest Chocolate Sauce 250G

GORGEOUS
Very good quality, absolutely yummy taste, makes anything you add it to lovely
Good
Buy this once a month very good sauce
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1904kJ / 454kcal
INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Belgian Dark Chocolate (24%)(Cocoa Liquor, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Sugar, Double Cream (Milk) (21%), Water, Cornflour.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 15 secs / 10 secs
Spoon into a microwaveable container and cover loosely. Heat on full power.
Stir before serving. If required, heat for a further 10 seconds or until melted.
Do not reheat.
Produced in the U.K.
This product can be consumed cold or warm. Delicious warm with pancakes and ice cream.
16 Servings
Lid. Metal check local recycling Jar. Glass widely recycled
250g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|1904kJ / 454kcal
|286kJ / 68kcal
|Fat
|20.3g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|13.3g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|62.5g
|9.4g
|Sugars
|46.4g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.9g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
