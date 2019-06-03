By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chocolate Sauce 250G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Chocolate Sauce 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy286kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1904kJ / 454kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sauce.
  • Rich and indulgent, made with British double cream This Finest chocolate sauce is made in small batches. Belgian dark chocolate and British double cream give it a rich, luxurious flavour and texture to enhance a variety of desserts, from a fresh fruit tart to simple ice cream.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Belgian Dark Chocolate (24%)(Cocoa Liquor, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Sugar, Double Cream (Milk) (21%), Water, Cornflour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 15 secs / 10 secs
Spoon into a microwaveable container and cover loosely. Heat on full power.
Stir before serving. If required, heat for a further 10 seconds or until melted.
Do not reheat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • This product can be consumed cold or warm. Delicious warm with pancakes and ice cream.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Metal check local recycling Jar. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1904kJ / 454kcal286kJ / 68kcal
Fat20.3g3.0g
Saturates13.3g2.0g
Carbohydrate62.5g9.4g
Sugars46.4g7.0g
Fibre3.0g0.5g
Protein3.9g0.6g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

GORGEOUS

5 stars

Very good quality, absolutely yummy taste, makes anything you add it to lovely

Good

5 stars

Buy this once a month very good sauce

