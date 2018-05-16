Cadbury Wispa 246G

- Energy453 kJ 107 kcal5%
- Fat1.5 g2%
- Saturates1.0 g5%
- Sugars16 g17%
- Salt0.28 g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1677 kJ
Product Description
- Instant hot chocolate drink.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- Green Dot
- Offering a bubbly, velvety and smooth texture and great chocolatey taste
- Just stir into hot water to create this hot, frothy, instant choccy
- Wispa Hot Chocolate is Fairtrade certified ,helping producers get a fair deal
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 246G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (9 %), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm, Shea), Milk, Thickener (E407), Modified Starch, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E471, E442, Sunflower Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Flavourings (contain Milk), Milk Proteins, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat. Best before: see cap
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Instructions (with 200 ml hot water): For the perfect Cadbury Wispa Frothy Hot Chocolate simply put 4 heaped teaspoons of Cadbury Wispa Frothy Hot Chocolate into a mug, pour on hot water and stir to release the bubbles.
Number of uses
Approx. 9 servings per pack
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
Freephone 1-800 678708
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
246g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per serving
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1677 kJ
|453 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|397 kcal
|107 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|5.5 g
|1.5 g
|70 g
|of which saturates
|3.7 g
|1.0 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|72 g
|20 g
|260 g
|of which sugars
|58 g
|16 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|4.0 g
|1.1 g
|-
|Protein
|12 g
|3.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|0.28 g
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
