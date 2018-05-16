By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Wispa 246G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Wispa 246G
£ 2.80
£1.14/100g
Per serving (27 g serving + 200 ml hot water)
  • Energy453 kJ 107 kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.5 g
    2%
  • Saturates1.0 g
    5%
  • Sugars16 g
    17%
  • Salt0.28 g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1677 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant hot chocolate drink.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Green Dot
  • Offering a bubbly, velvety and smooth texture and great chocolatey taste
  • Just stir into hot water to create this hot, frothy, instant choccy
  • Wispa Hot Chocolate is Fairtrade certified ,helping producers get a fair deal
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 246G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (9 %), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm, Shea), Milk, Thickener (E407), Modified Starch, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E471, E442, Sunflower Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Flavourings (contain Milk), Milk Proteins, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat. Best before: see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions (with 200 ml hot water): For the perfect Cadbury Wispa Frothy Hot Chocolate simply put 4 heaped teaspoons of Cadbury Wispa Frothy Hot Chocolate into a mug, pour on hot water and stir to release the bubbles.

Number of uses

Approx. 9 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

246g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving*Reference Intakes
Energy1677 kJ453 kJ8400 kJ /
-397 kcal107 kcal2000 kcal
Fat5.5 g1.5 g70 g
of which saturates3.7 g1.0 g20 g
Carbohydrate72 g20 g260 g
of which sugars58 g16 g90 g
Fibre4.0 g1.1 g-
Protein12 g3.2 g50 g
Salt1.0 g0.28 g6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.55
£1.58/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here