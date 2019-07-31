By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco British Roast Pork 125G

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco British Roast Pork 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

One slice
  • Energy137kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked and roasted formed pork. Made from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
  • British Pork Selected prime cuts cooked and roasted for flavour. We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using hand butchered selected cuts of pork leg. The pork is then roasted to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • PRIME CUTS British Pork Selected prime cuts cooked and roasted for flavour. We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using hand butchered selected cuts of pork leg. The pork is then roasted to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Stabiliser (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (25g)
Energy547kJ / 130kcal137kJ / 32kcal
Fat2.5g0.6g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars0.2g0.0g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein25.2g6.3g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sort out the "mush" please.

3 stars

I buy this regularly and up until recently would have given it five stars. Still tastes pretty much the same but now often has a hole/void with what I can only describe as "mush" in it. Sort this out and it's back to five stars.

Very good pork,great for salad and sandwiches and

5 stars

Very good pork,great for salad and sandwiches and great price.

good value

4 stars

nice taste and good value

tasty

5 stars

I occasionally buy this as an alternative to other cooked meats, it is very tasty and can be recommended if you want a nice sandwich or salad.

Delicious Pork

5 stars

Bought this for packed lunches makes lovely wraps & sandwiches. Even made a Roast Pork dinner with it very tasty.

Great value

5 stars

I buy this chicken most weeks and it is the best tasting chicken and excellent value

Usually bought next

Tesco British Corned Beef 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Tesco British Roast Chicken Slices 125 G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Tesco British Roast Turkey Slices 125 G

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 22/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 22/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco British Cooked Ham 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here