Tesco British Roast Pork 125G

Sort out the "mush" please.
I buy this regularly and up until recently would have given it five stars. Still tastes pretty much the same but now often has a hole/void with what I can only describe as "mush" in it. Sort this out and it's back to five stars.
Very good pork,great for salad and sandwiches and great price.
good value
nice taste and good value
tasty
I occasionally buy this as an alternative to other cooked meats, it is very tasty and can be recommended if you want a nice sandwich or salad.
Delicious Pork
Bought this for packed lunches makes lovely wraps & sandwiches. Even made a Roast Pork dinner with it very tasty.
Great value
I buy this chicken most weeks and it is the best tasting chicken and excellent value