By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco British Pork Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 125G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco British Pork Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

One slice
  • Energy79kJ 19kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 491kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked honey roast formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
  • SUCCULENT & TENDER
  • SUCCULENT & TENDER
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (98%), Mineral Sea Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Honey (2%), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrate), Salt, Brown Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (16g)
Energy491kJ / 116kcal79kJ / 19kcal
Fat2.2g0.3g
Saturates0.7g0.1g
Carbohydrate2.6g0.4g
Sugars2.5g0.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.5g3.4g
Salt1.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Packed to tight

3 stars

Yes, it's a good price and not bad quality, but why are the slices packed tightly together making it very difficult to separate.

Make sure it's well dated

4 stars

Make sure it's well dated

Love this ham

5 stars

Love this stuff I don't like the cheaper versions as god knows what bits they are made with. I like this as it says pork leg and it looks and tastes better than the other wafer thin hams that are cheaper and just say reformed ham.

It tasted good, but it was all rolled up, just lik

3 stars

It tasted good, but it was all rolled up, just like a roll of paper, so was difficult to lay on a flat bagel or a slice of bread, I ended up tearing it apart, not a good look!

Very tasty

5 stars

This ham is very tasty in a sandwich. Good price as well

Usually bought next

Tesco British Roast Chicken Slices 125 G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Tesco British Corned Beef 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Tesco Wafer Thin Roast Chicken Slices 125 G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Tesco British Mature Cheddar Cheese 460G

£ 2.30
£5.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here