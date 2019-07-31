Tesco British Pork Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 125G

Packed to tight
Yes, it's a good price and not bad quality, but why are the slices packed tightly together making it very difficult to separate.
Make sure it's well dated
Make sure it's well dated
Love this ham
Love this stuff I don't like the cheaper versions as god knows what bits they are made with. I like this as it says pork leg and it looks and tastes better than the other wafer thin hams that are cheaper and just say reformed ham.
It tasted good, but it was all rolled up, just lik
It tasted good, but it was all rolled up, just like a roll of paper, so was difficult to lay on a flat bagel or a slice of bread, I ended up tearing it apart, not a good look!
Very tasty
This ham is very tasty in a sandwich. Good price as well