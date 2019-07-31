Tesco British Pork Cooked Ham 125G

Check the dates
Click and collect gave me this ham which has a week + as a guaranteed date on, for use in 2 days. Check the dates
Too Thin. 5 slices packet much better.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 465kJ / 110kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (98%), Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite).
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
approx. 6 Servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
125g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (21g)
|Energy
|465kJ / 110kcal
|98kJ / 23kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|21.1g
|4.4g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
