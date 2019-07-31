By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Pork Cooked Ham 125G

1.5(2)Write a review
Tesco British Pork Cooked Ham 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

One slice
  • Energy98kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 465kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
  • PRIME CUTS Dry cured british ham Selected prime cuts cured and cooked for flavour. We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using hand butchered selected cuts of pork leg. The pork is then cured for at least four days to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (98%), Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (21g)
Energy465kJ / 110kcal98kJ / 23kcal
Fat2.0g0.4g
Saturates0.7g0.1g
Carbohydrate1.4g0.3g
Sugars1.1g0.2g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein21.1g4.4g
Salt1.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Check the dates

2 stars

Click and collect gave me this ham which has a week + as a guaranteed date on, for use in 2 days. Check the dates

Too Thin. 5 slices packet much better.

1 stars

Too Thin. 5 slices packet much better.

