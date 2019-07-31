By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco No Added Water Honey Roast Ham 125G

4(12)Write a review
Tesco No Added Water Honey Roast Ham 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

One slice
  • Energy105kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 502kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked honey roast formed ham.
  • PRIME CUTS DRY CURED BRITISH HAM Selected prime cuts cured and roasted in honey for flavour We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using hand butchered selected cuts of pork leg. The pork is then dry cured for at least four days to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (98%), Mineral Sea Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Honey (2%), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrate), Salt, Brown Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (21g)
Energy502kJ / 119kcal105kJ / 25kcal
Fat2.5g0.5g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate2.2g0.5g
Sugars2.2g0.5g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein21.3g4.5g
Salt1.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

12 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Used to be a five pack. Now the slices are so thin

3 stars

Used to be a five pack. Now the slices are so thin it's hard to lift them whole from the packet. Not impressed.

This ham is supposed to be fresh, mine was frozen!

1 stars

This ham is supposed to be fresh, mine was frozen! Not happy

Great for a Sandwich

4 stars

I have this in a sandwich daily, sometimes with salad and sometimes with just mayonnaise. It is very tasty.

tastes very good

5 stars

I think this is good value

Lovely honey taste

5 stars

Some hams are labelled as honey roast, yet aside from a touch of sweetness you cannot truly taste the honey. Not so in this case, as there is a distinct honey flavour. The pieces are nice and large and are delicious in croissants with a slice of fresh tomato.

Beautiful

5 stars

A lovely, reasonably priced roast ham that goes well with salads or on a sandwich with lashings of English mustard.

Another one of my monthly buys

4 stars

Makes a very nice sandwich with chutney

Great tasting ham.

5 stars

I first bought this ham a couple of months ago, and it is the one we like best. Really tasty, just enough honey flavour, as my husband doesn't like what he calls sweet meat, but this one he just loves. Will be buying more with my next shop.

Easy to ise

3 stars

I have this every day for lunch but sometimes it tastes better than other I bye it every week though as I can’t get to the shops so I bye on line

Very tasty

5 stars

I Buy 2packets on a special when possible Ideal for a quick snack

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

