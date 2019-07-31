Tesco No Added Water Honey Roast Ham 125G

Used to be a five pack. Now the slices are so thin
Used to be a five pack. Now the slices are so thin it's hard to lift them whole from the packet. Not impressed.
This ham is supposed to be fresh, mine was frozen! Not happy
Great for a Sandwich
I have this in a sandwich daily, sometimes with salad and sometimes with just mayonnaise. It is very tasty.
tastes very good
I think this is good value
Lovely honey taste
Some hams are labelled as honey roast, yet aside from a touch of sweetness you cannot truly taste the honey. Not so in this case, as there is a distinct honey flavour. The pieces are nice and large and are delicious in croissants with a slice of fresh tomato.
Beautiful
A lovely, reasonably priced roast ham that goes well with salads or on a sandwich with lashings of English mustard.
Another one of my monthly buys
Makes a very nice sandwich with chutney
Great tasting ham.
I first bought this ham a couple of months ago, and it is the one we like best. Really tasty, just enough honey flavour, as my husband doesn't like what he calls sweet meat, but this one he just loves. Will be buying more with my next shop.
Easy to ise
I have this every day for lunch but sometimes it tastes better than other I bye it every week though as I can’t get to the shops so I bye on line
Very tasty
I Buy 2packets on a special when possible Ideal for a quick snack