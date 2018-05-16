Banham Poultry Chicken Livers 225G

Product Description
- Chicken Livers
- Shallow fried 100g contains Energy 1096kJ 13%, Fat 17.2g 25%, Saturates 2.3g 12%, Sugar 0.1 <1%, Salt 0.5g 8% of your guideline daily amount
- Ideal for pâté
- Defrost before cooking
- Shallow fry 8 mins from defrost
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Liver (100%)
Storage
Keep frozen. Defrost in a refrigerator overnight.Stored in Food Freezer **** * Use Within Until Best Before Date Food Freezer **** * Until Best Before Date Food Freezer frozen food compartment *** * Until Best Before Date Food Freezer frozen food compartment ** One Month Food Freezer frozen food compartment * One Week Ice Making Compartment Use Within Three Days * Should be - 18°C or colder Once thawed, do not refreeze For Best Before See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given as a guide. Please ensure that the product is piping hot throughout before serving.
Shallow fry from defrost 6-8 mins.
For best results always cook from defrost.
Remove all packaging.
Rinse defrosted chicken livers in cold water and pat dry on kitchen towel.
Cut liver into small pieces and coat in flour (seasoned if preferred).
Fry in a little oil for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Warning
- Based on public health advice pregnant women should avoid eating this product.
Name and address
- Banham Poultry Ltd,
- Station Road,
- Attleborough,
- Norfolk,
- NR17 2AT.
Return to
- Banham Poultry Ltd,
- Station Road,
- Attleborough,
- Norfolk,
- NR17 2AT.
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g raw as sold contains
|Shallow fried 100g contains
|%RI
|your RI*
|Energy
|970kJ
|1096kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|233kcal
|263kcal
|13%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|15.2g
|17.2g
|25%
|70g
|of which saturates
|2.0g
|2.3g
|12%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|23.6g
|26.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|8%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) (RI)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
