Banham Poultry Chicken Livers 225G

Banham Poultry Chicken Livers 225G
£ 0.50
£2.23/kg

Product Description

  • Chicken Livers
  • Shallow fried 100g contains Energy 1096kJ 13%, Fat 17.2g 25%, Saturates 2.3g 12%, Sugar 0.1 <1%, Salt 0.5g 8% of your guideline daily amount
  • Ideal for pâté
  • Defrost before cooking
  • Shallow fry 8 mins from defrost
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Liver (100%)

Storage

Keep frozen. Defrost in a refrigerator overnight.Stored in Food Freezer **** * Use Within Until Best Before Date Food Freezer **** * Until Best Before Date Food Freezer frozen food compartment *** * Until Best Before Date Food Freezer frozen food compartment ** One Month Food Freezer frozen food compartment * One Week Ice Making Compartment Use Within Three Days * Should be - 18°C or colder Once thawed, do not refreeze For Best Before See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given as a guide. Please ensure that the product is piping hot throughout before serving.
Shallow fry from defrost 6-8 mins.
For best results always cook from defrost.
Remove all packaging.
Rinse defrosted chicken livers in cold water and pat dry on kitchen towel.
Cut liver into small pieces and coat in flour (seasoned if preferred).
Fry in a little oil for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Based on public health advice pregnant women should avoid eating this product.

Name and address

  • Banham Poultry Ltd,
  • Station Road,
  • Attleborough,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR17 2AT.

Return to

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g raw as sold containsShallow fried 100g contains%RIyour RI*
Energy 970kJ1096kJ8400kJ
-233kcal263kcal13%2000kcal
Fat 15.2g17.2g25%70g
of which saturates 2.0g2.3g12%20g
Carbohydrate 0.1g0.1g
of which sugars 0.1g0.1g<1%90g
Fibre 0.6g0.7g
Protein 23.6g26.7g
Salt 0.4g0.5g8%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) (RI)----

Safety information

Warning Based on public health advice pregnant women should avoid eating this product.

