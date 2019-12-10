Canti Prosecco Spumante 75Cl

One of the better prosecco's that I have had.....
The Prosecco was poor quality
The Prosecco was not what I ordered as the pick up store had lost the wine! The only Prosecco that could be sent over was a not of the same quality and hugely disappointing
Enjoy at any time.
Light, refreshing, enjoy at any time. We have enjoyed this prosecco for a few years now. Have tried other proseccos but they don't compare. I think £10 is a bit pricey for a Prosecco so tend to wait until there is an offer on.
Great Service & Choice
I'm a serial user of Tesco Wines Direct, it's a great next day service and the choice always gives you variety in your chosen grape, variety or type of wine. It's as simple as that!
Canti Prosecco
This wine has a very nice flavour but is a little sweet for me. I prefer very dry wines but I can imagine that this wine would be very popular with many.
Apples & Pears
Pleasantly fruity and bubbly, with maybe a hint of pears and apples. I've bought this before, and I will buy it again
canti prosecco
Our favourite and never on offer enough in our book
Fantastic proseco with a great price
This is a great prosecco and a great price tag to go with it.
Canti Prosecco
This does what it says on the... Bottle! It sure is EXTRA dry - disconcertingly so initially. Especially as we were drinking it with cake. But as it warmed up I er warmed to it. But I'd recommend it more as an aperitivo.
Excellent value Prosecco
very good value, dry and excellent for drinks parties