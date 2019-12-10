By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Canti Prosecco Spumante 75Cl

4(12)Write a review
image 1 of Canti Prosecco Spumante 75Cl
£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Prosecco - White Italian Wine
  • Pale straw in colour with bouquet and taste of green apples and flowers. Excellent as an aperitif or with lightly salted dishes.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Extra dry
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Pale straw in colour with bouquet and taste of green apples and flowers

Alcohol Units

8.25

ABV

11% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Canti Family S.P.A.,
  • Milano,
  • Italia.

  • www.cantiwinestyle.com
  • info@cantiwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

12 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

One of the better prosecco's that I have had.....

5 stars

One of the better prosecco's that I have had.....

The Prosecco was poor quality

1 stars

The Prosecco was not what I ordered as the pick up store had lost the wine! The only Prosecco that could be sent over was a not of the same quality and hugely disappointing

Enjoy at any time.

5 stars

Light, refreshing, enjoy at any time. We have enjoyed this prosecco for a few years now. Have tried other proseccos but they don't compare. I think £10 is a bit pricey for a Prosecco so tend to wait until there is an offer on.

Great Service & Choice

4 stars

I'm a serial user of Tesco Wines Direct, it's a great next day service and the choice always gives you variety in your chosen grape, variety or type of wine. It's as simple as that!

Canti Prosecco

4 stars

This wine has a very nice flavour but is a little sweet for me. I prefer very dry wines but I can imagine that this wine would be very popular with many.

Apples & Pears

4 stars

Pleasantly fruity and bubbly, with maybe a hint of pears and apples. I've bought this before, and I will buy it again

canti prosecco

5 stars

Our favourite and never on offer enough in our book

Fantastic proseco with a great price

5 stars

This is a great prosecco and a great price tag to go with it.

Canti Prosecco

3 stars

This does what it says on the... Bottle! It sure is EXTRA dry - disconcertingly so initially. Especially as we were drinking it with cake. But as it warmed up I er warmed to it. But I'd recommend it more as an aperitivo.

Excellent value Prosecco

5 stars

very good value, dry and excellent for drinks parties

