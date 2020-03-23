San Pellegrino Aranciata 330Ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Orange Beverage with 16% orange juice from concentrate, with sugar and sweetener.
- SANPELLEGRINO Aranciata (Orange) is characterized by the wonderful citrusy finish and intense aromas of real juice and peel from sun-ripened oranges. It's a unique Italian treat inspired by homemade Aranciata: a carbonated drink mixing real orange juice, carbonated water and sugar.
- An Italian tradition since 1932, SANPELLEGRINO Sparkling Fruit Beverages have delighted the world with their authentic Italian taste. Simply peel back the foil cover and allow your senses to take in the sun-ripened fruit. Its unique and intense taste make every moment special and allow you to enjoy life deliziosa any time you choose.
- If a portion is 1 can (330 ml)
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (16%), Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Orange Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Stabilisers: Pectins, Natural Orange Flavouring, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Natural Flavourings, Sweetener from Natural Origin
Storage
Store in a clean, cool, dry and odourless place, away from direct sunlight and freezing temperatures.Best before: see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 portion
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Sanpellegrino S.p.A,
- San Pellegrino Terme (BG),
- Loc. Ruspino,
- Italy.
Return to
- UK Consumer Enquiries (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm):
- Freephone - 0800 000030
- PO Box No 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Ireland: Stafford Lynch Ltd.
- Tel: (+353.1) 802 3100
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per Portion
|% RI* Per Portion
|Energy
|87 kJ
|286 kJ
|-
|20 kcal
|67 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|of Which Saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Carbohydrate
|4,7 g
|15,5 g
|6 %
|of Which Sugars
|4,7 g
|15,5 g
|17 %
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|-
|Protein
|0,1 g
|0,4 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 1 portion
|-
|-
|-
