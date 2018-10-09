By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jumbo Peanuts 300G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Jumbo Peanuts 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy627kJ 151kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2510kJ / 606kcal

Product Description

  • Peanuts.
  • SOURCE OF PROTEIN Harvested at the peak of the season and blanched for extra bite.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, gluten, wheat and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2510kJ / 606kcal627kJ / 151kcal
Fat49.5g12.4g
Saturates9.8g2.4g
Carbohydrate9.6g2.4g
Sugars3.4g0.9g
Fibre7.3g1.8g
Protein26.9g6.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Jumbo blanched peanuts .Please stock them again!!

5 stars

I bought these frequently Good on their own or with dried fruit Useful in cooking Shame they are now unavailable.

