Tesco Bulgur Wheat & Quinoa Mix 300G

Wholesome and yummy even just with a bit of salt a
Wholesome and yummy even just with a bit of salt and butter, great texture, could work so well with other things eg roasted veggies or meat dishes.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 646kJ / 153kcal
Bulgur Wheat (50%), Quinoa, Red Quinoa.
Store in a cool, dry place, once opened reseal bag using the tape provided.
Hob
Instructions: Rinse 100g quinoa & bulgur wheat thoroughly in cold water.
Bring 400ml water or stock to the boil in a large saucepan on the medium hob ring over a high heat, add the quinoa & bulgur wheat.
Stir, cover with a lid, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes until most of the water has been absorbed.
Remove from the heat, drain off any excess water and stand for 10 minutes.
Separate the grains with a fork and use as required.
All appliances vary, these are guidlines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Time: 25 minutes
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
10 Servings
Packing. Not Yet Recycled
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g**
|Energy
|646kJ / 153kcal
|517kJ / 122kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|28.3g
|22.6g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|2.5g
|Protein
|5.2g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|30g of uncooked bulgur wheat and quinoa mix weighs approximately 80g when cooked.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019