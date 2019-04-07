By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Bulgur Wheat & Quinoa Mix 300G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Bulgur Wheat & Quinoa Mix 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy517kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 646kJ / 153kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of bulgur wheat, quinoa and red quinoa.
  • A WHOLESOME BLEND Harvested at its peak for the fullest natural flavour
  • A WHOLESOME BLEND Harvested at its peak for the fullest natural flavour
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Bulgur Wheat (50%), Quinoa, Red Quinoa.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, once opened reseal bag using the tape provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Rinse 100g quinoa & bulgur wheat thoroughly in cold water.
Bring 400ml water or stock to the boil in a large saucepan on the medium hob ring over a high heat, add the quinoa & bulgur wheat.
Stir, cover with a lid, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes until most of the water has been absorbed.
Remove from the heat, drain off any excess water and stand for 10 minutes.
Separate the grains with a fork and use as required.
All appliances vary, these are guidlines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Time: 25 minutes

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g**
Energy646kJ / 153kcal517kJ / 122kcal
Fat1.4g1.1g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate28.3g22.6g
Sugars0.7g0.6g
Fibre3.1g2.5g
Protein5.2g4.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
30g of uncooked bulgur wheat and quinoa mix weighs approximately 80g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Wholesome and yummy even just with a bit of salt a

5 stars

Wholesome and yummy even just with a bit of salt and butter, great texture, could work so well with other things eg roasted veggies or meat dishes.

Usually bought next

Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Wholefoods Bulgar Wheat 500G

£ 1.15
£2.30/kg

Tesco Black Beans 400G

£ 0.55
£2.35/kg

Offer

Tesco Quinoa 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here