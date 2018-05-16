Lindt Gold Bunny And Family Hutch 130G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Gold Bunny
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Loving and Caring for your Gold Bunny family
- First, they all need a name to call them by, your names should be fun, cute and easy to say like Floppy. All bunnies love to play and their favourite game is hide and seek. What's more, they're really easy to find as each Gold Bunny wears a magical golden bell!
- At the end of the day, when it's time for bed, make sure they are comfortable, safe and that you give them lots of bunny cuddles to make them feel special.
- For over 165 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients.
- Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces including the Gold Bunny - a delicious Milk Chocolate indulgence.
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Flavouring (Vanillin), Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Manufactured in Germany
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- DE 52072,
- Aachen.
Distributor address
Return to
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2313 kJ / 555 kcal
|Fat
|34g
|- of which saturates
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|- of which sugars
|54g
|Protein
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.20g
Using Product Information
