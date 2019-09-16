By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Peanuts And Raisins 300G

Tesco Peanuts And Raisins 300G
£ 1.15
£3.84/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy504kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2017kJ / 485kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of peanuts and flame raisins.
  • SOURCE OF PROTEIN A balanced mix of sun dried flame raisins and crunchy peanuts
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut (60%), Flame Raisin (39%), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, gluten, wheat and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2017kJ / 485kcal504kJ / 121kcal
Fat31.5g7.9g
Saturates6.1g1.5g
Carbohydrate27.9g7.0g
Sugars25.3g6.3g
Fibre6.8g1.7g
Protein19.0g4.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

