Tesco Peanuts And Raisins 300G

- Energy504kJ 121kcal6%
- Fat7.9g11%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars6.3g7%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2017kJ / 485kcal
Product Description
- A mix of peanuts and flame raisins.
- SOURCE OF PROTEIN A balanced mix of sun dried flame raisins and crunchy peanuts
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Peanut (60%), Flame Raisin (39%), Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, gluten, wheat and other nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2017kJ / 485kcal
|504kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|31.5g
|7.9g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|27.9g
|7.0g
|Sugars
|25.3g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|1.7g
|Protein
|19.0g
|4.8g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
