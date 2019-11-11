By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thornton's Brownie Bites 10Pack

5(1)
Thornton's Brownie Bites 10Pack
£ 1.45
£0.15/each

Product Description

  • Chocolate Brownies Baked with Chocolate Fudge Pieces, Dipped in Milk Chocolate
  • Delicious chocolate brownies baked with chocolate fudge pieces and dipped in smooth milk chocolate.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (30%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Toffee Sauce [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Palm Oil, Chocolate Fudge Cubes (5%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol), Cocoa Butter, Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Fat, Dried Egg White, Milk Protein, Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (E471)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before See Front of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Name and address

  • Thorntons Ltd,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • Thorntons Ltd,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • www.finsburyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x Fudge Brownie Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (approx 12.5 g)
Energy 1776 kJ224 kJ
-424 kcal53 kcal
Fat 19.1 g2.4 g
of which Saturates 9.6 g1.2 g
Carbohydrates55.7 g7.0 g
of which Sugars 45.4 g5.7 g
Protein 6.1 g0.8 g
Salt 0.53 g0.07 g
This pack contains 10 servings--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Yum!

5 stars

Top quality as always, soft brownies which have been dipped in Thorntons Chocolate... YUMMY!

