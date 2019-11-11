Thornton's Brownie Bites 10Pack

Yum!
Top quality as always, soft brownies which have been dipped in Thorntons Chocolate... YUMMY!
Milk Chocolate (30%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Toffee Sauce [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Palm Oil, Chocolate Fudge Cubes (5%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol), Cocoa Butter, Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Fat, Dried Egg White, Milk Protein, Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (E471)
Store in a cool, dry place.Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before See Front of Pack.
Made in the United Kingdom
This pack contains 10 servings
10 x Fudge Brownie Bites
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (approx 12.5 g)
|Energy
|1776 kJ
|224 kJ
|-
|424 kcal
|53 kcal
|Fat
|19.1 g
|2.4 g
|of which Saturates
|9.6 g
|1.2 g
|Carbohydrates
|55.7 g
|7.0 g
|of which Sugars
|45.4 g
|5.7 g
|Protein
|6.1 g
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.53 g
|0.07 g
|This pack contains 10 servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019