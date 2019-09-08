Bernard Matthews Wafer Thin Turkey Ham 250G

So salty!
I have purchased this turkey ham previously, and have always enjoyed it. I buy it because I like to have it with a salad for lunch or occasionally in a sandwich. Unfortunately on this occasion it was so salty! It was awful, why do these producers add so much salt. I will not be buying this product again.
nearly out of date when sent please check?
I used to buy this often, use it for wraps and protein plates. I recently bought a package that had a lot of pieces of bone, upon unrolling the ham inside I could see there was a very large piece of white bone within every single slice. I would not recommend this product anymore, since this incident I have come to believe that the recipe and preparation is different to what it used to be. If you decide to purchase anyway, as the taste is still enjoyable, please be aware as it does not say on the packaging, that large pieces of gristle and bone may be present in the slices.