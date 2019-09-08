By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bernard Matthews Wafer Thin Turkey Ham 250G

2.5(3)Write a review
Bernard Matthews Wafer Thin Turkey Ham 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g
Each 50g serving contains
  • Energy230kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.5g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt1.20g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold

Product Description

  • Formed Turkey Made with Cuts of Cured Turkey Ham with Added Water and Milk Proteins from Cows' Milk
  • Visit our website at www.bernardmatthews.com
  • For extra freshness this product is packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey 64%, Water, Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Milk Protein, Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Smoked Salt, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Thickener (Carrageenan)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Store at below 5°C, once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date on front of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK using Turkey sourced from specially selected partners in the UK, EU, Thailand and South America

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Bernard Matthews Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.

Return to

  • Contact us
  • If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us the packaging and your letter to the following address:
  • Bernard Matthews Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.
  • Or call us on 0800 413 640

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As SoldRI*
Energy - kJ4608400
- kcal1102000
Fat 4.8g70g
of which saturates 1.3g20g
Carbohydrate 3.7g260g
of which sugars 1.1g90g
Protein 12.9g50g
Salt 2.4g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal--

Safety information

View more safety information

ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

So salty!

1 stars

I have purchased this turkey ham previously, and have always enjoyed it. I buy it because I like to have it with a salad for lunch or occasionally in a sandwich. Unfortunately on this occasion it was so salty! It was awful, why do these producers add so much salt. I will not be buying this product again.

nearly out of date when sent please check?

5 stars

nearly out of date when sent please check?

I used to buy this often, use it for wraps and pro

2 stars

I used to buy this often, use it for wraps and protein plates. I recently bought a package that had a lot of pieces of bone, upon unrolling the ham inside I could see there was a very large piece of white bone within every single slice. I would not recommend this product anymore, since this incident I have come to believe that the recipe and preparation is different to what it used to be. If you decide to purchase anyway, as the taste is still enjoyable, please be aware as it does not say on the packaging, that large pieces of gristle and bone may be present in the slices.

