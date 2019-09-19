Tesco Sticky Bbq Mini Ribs 340G

awful
They were absolutely dreadful, even my husband who eats everything could manage these ribs. Cooked per instructions they came out of oven in a pool of watery grey liquid, meat grey and inedible .... wouldn't of given them to my dog....binned.
Terrible value. Feels quite weighty on the shelf b
Terrible value. Feels quite weighty on the shelf but you cannot see the contents. Five mini ribs and a lot of sauce which is where the weight comes from. Awful.
Revolting take it off your shelves!
This product was disgusting! The meat tasted like it was really old and was soggy and gone off. Wish I didn't have to rate it because its not worth a 1.