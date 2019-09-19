By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sticky Bbq Mini Ribs 340G

Tesco Sticky Bbq Mini Ribs 340G
£ 3.00
£8.83/kg
1/2 of a typical pack
  • Energy1078kJ 258kcal
    13%
  • Fat16.1g
    23%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1027kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked pork mini ribs in a barbecue flavour sauce.
  • Marinated pork mini ribs slow cooked for meat that falls off the bone
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Ribs (70%), Water, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200oC/Fan 180oC/Gas 6 30 mins Decant contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in a preheated oven for 30 minutes. Stir half way through heating time and re-cover.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product will contain bones.Caution: Take care when uncovering dish as product will be hot and steam may escape.

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a typical pack (105g)
Energy1027kJ / 246kcal1078kJ / 258kcal
Fat15.3g16.1g
Saturates6.0g6.3g
Carbohydrate6.0g6.3g
Sugars5.9g6.2g
Fibre0.2g0.2g
Protein21.0g22.1g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

awful

1 stars

They were absolutely dreadful, even my husband who eats everything could manage these ribs. Cooked per instructions they came out of oven in a pool of watery grey liquid, meat grey and inedible .... wouldn't of given them to my dog....binned.

Terrible value. Feels quite weighty on the shelf b

1 stars

Terrible value. Feels quite weighty on the shelf but you cannot see the contents. Five mini ribs and a lot of sauce which is where the weight comes from. Awful.

Revolting take it off your shelves!

1 stars

This product was disgusting! The meat tasted like it was really old and was soggy and gone off. Wish I didn't have to rate it because its not worth a 1.

