Kellogg's Special Biscuit Moments Chocolate 125G

I love these biscuits but find them so hard to get! Please stock them more.
Wheat Flour, Chocolate Flavoured Filling (33%) (Fructose, Humectant {Glycerol}, Chocolate {6%} {Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithin]}, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabiliser {E460, E466}, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Flavouring), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm Kernel, Palm, Coconut) in varying proportions, Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Whey Powder, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, E472e), Raising Agents (E500, E450, E341), Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Flavouring
Store in a cool dry place
5 x 25g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 25 g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1614 kJ
|404 kJ
|-
|383 kcal
|96 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|9.1 g
|2.3 g
|3%
|of which saturates
|3.8 g
|1 g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|72 g
|18 g
|of which are sugars
|27 g
|6.8 g
|8%
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.6 g
|Protein
|5.5 g
|1.4 g
|Salt
|0.73 g
|0.18 g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
