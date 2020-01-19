By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Special Biscuit Moments Chocolate 125G

5(1)Write a review
Kellogg's Special Biscuit Moments Chocolate 125G
£ 1.99
£1.60/100g
Per Serving / 25g (2 biscuits)
  • Energy404kJ 96kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1614 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured filling in a biscuit topped with a vanilla flavour drizzle.
  • Perfectly golden, our crispy oven-baked biscuits have a soft chocolate-flavoured filling, and they are topped with a vanilla-flavoured drizzle. The perfect accompaniment to your tea or coffee break!
  • Also try Biscuit Moments Strawberry
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Chocolate Flavoured Filling (33%) (Fructose, Humectant {Glycerol}, Chocolate {6%} {Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithin]}, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabiliser {E460, E466}, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Flavouring), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm Kernel, Palm, Coconut) in varying proportions, Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Whey Powder, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, E472e), Raising Agents (E500, E450, E341), Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Kellogg's Consumer Carelines:
  • (UK) 0800 626066, (ROI) 1800 626066
  • Lines are open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • Kellogg's Europe Trading Limited,
  • The Kellogg Building,

Net Contents

5 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 25 g%RI*
Energy 1614 kJ404 kJ
-383 kcal96 kcal5%
Fat 9.1 g2.3 g3%
of which saturates 3.8 g1 g5%
Carbohydrate 72 g18 g
of which are sugars 27 g6.8 g8%
Fibre 2.3 g0.6 g
Protein 5.5 g1.4 g
Salt 0.73 g0.18 g3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I love these biscuits but find them so hard to get

5 stars

I love these biscuits but find them so hard to get! Please stock them more.

