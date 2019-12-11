By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemon And Lime Zero 4X330ml

Tesco Lemon And Lime Zero 4X330ml
£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml
One can
  • Energy17kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated lemon and lime flavoured soft drink with sweeteners.
  • ZESTY FIZZ Made bright and bubbly for sweet refreshment Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • ZESTY FIZZ
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne can (330ml)
Energy5kJ / 1kcal17kJ / 4kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Good value very refreshing

5 stars

Quite tart but refreshing

