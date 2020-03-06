By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Extra Wear Gloves Medium

Tesco Extra Wear Gloves Medium
£ 1.50
£1.50/Pair

Product Description

  • Medium extra wear gloves
  • Tesco Extra Wear Gloves Medium 1 Pair
  • Extra strong for extra life Non slip grip Made from natural latex
  • Made from natural rubber with an extra coating for added strength, these gloves are ideal for household cleaning tasks such as washing dishes. Designed with a standard fit for ease of use, they have a luxurious cotton flock lining for comfort. Regular use will protect your hands and nails from water and chemicals contained in cleaning detergents.

Information

Storage

Store away from direct heat and sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in Malaysia

Preparation and Usage

  • For domestic use only.
  • Rinse in clean water after use and allow to dry. Avoid contact with petrol, paraffin, turpentine, corrosive chemicals, and prolonged contact with grease.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Pair



While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.





3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars



Excellent quality, used to clean a mouldy wardrobe

5 stars

Excellent quality, used to clean a mouldy wardrobe using bleach cleaner and also for standard house cleaning, very satisfied.

Use these for washing up and cleaning. They fit we

5 stars

Use these for washing up and cleaning. They fit well, are durable whilst still providing a good sense of touch and at a great price.

Poor quality

1 stars

Have bought 2 pairs of these gloves recently and both have let in water by the second wearing. I can't find a hole so think it is just that the rubber is so thin it lets he water in if its hot. Spend the extra and buy Marigolds

