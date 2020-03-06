Tesco Extra Wear Gloves Medium

Excellent quality, used to clean a mouldy wardrobe
Excellent quality, used to clean a mouldy wardrobe using bleach cleaner and also for standard house cleaning, very satisfied.
Use these for washing up and cleaning. They fit well, are durable whilst still providing a good sense of touch and at a great price.
Poor quality
Have bought 2 pairs of these gloves recently and both have let in water by the second wearing. I can't find a hole so think it is just that the rubber is so thin it lets he water in if its hot. Spend the extra and buy Marigolds