Tesco Extra Wear Gloves Large

Product Description
- Large extra wear gloves.
- Extra strong for extra life Non slip grip Made from natural latex
- Made from natural rubber with an extra coating for added strength, these gloves are ideal for household cleaning tasks such as washing dishes. Designed with a standard fit for ease of use, they have a luxurious cotton flock lining for comfort. Regular use will protect your hands and nails from water and chemicals contained in cleaning detergents.
Information
Storage
Store away from moisture, heat and direct sunlight
Produce of
Produced in Malaysia
Preparation and Usage
- For domestic use only.
- Rinse in clean water after use and allow to dry. Avoid contact with petrol, paraffin, turpentine, corrosive chemicals and prolonged contact with grease.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1 Pair
