By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Discos Salt And Vinegar Grab Bag 56G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Discos Salt And Vinegar Grab Bag 56G
£ 0.85
£1.52/100g

Offer

Each 28g serving contains
  • Energy624kJ 149kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.56g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2227kJ

Product Description

  • Salt & Vinegar Flavour Wheat Snack
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Have you tried our other great snack brands?
  • Skips®, Nik Naks®, Wheat Crunchies®
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 56G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Starch, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (25%), Wheat Flour, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavouring, Rice Flour, Salt, Citric Acid, Dried Barley Malt Vinegar Extract, Dried Yeast Extract, Malic Acid], Emulsifier: E471

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

56g pack = approximately 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • Freepost (LE6531),
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1NZ.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, we want to know! Please return the pack and contents to our Consumer Services Team at the address shown, stating when and where purchased. If you have any questions, comments or even suggestions, please contact us:
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail:
  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • Freepost (LE6531),
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1NZ.
  • Email via: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

56g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 28g Serving
Energy 2227kJ624kJ
-533kcal149kcal
Fat 29g8.1g
of which Saturates 5.6g1.6g
Carbohydrate 65g18g
of which Sugars 0.5g<0.5g
Fibre 2.0g0.6g
Protein 3.5g1.0g
Salt 2.0g0.56g
56g pack = approximately 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here