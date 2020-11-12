Discos Salt And Vinegar Grab Bag 56G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2227kJ
Product Description
- Salt & Vinegar Flavour Wheat Snack
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Have you tried our other great snack brands?
- Skips®, Nik Naks®, Wheat Crunchies®
- Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
- No MSG
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 56G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Starch, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (25%), Wheat Flour, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavouring, Rice Flour, Salt, Citric Acid, Dried Barley Malt Vinegar Extract, Dried Yeast Extract, Malic Acid], Emulsifier: E471
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
56g pack = approximately 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- KP Snacks Limited,
- Freepost (LE6531),
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1NZ.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- We take every care to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, we want to know! Please return the pack and contents to our Consumer Services Team at the address shown, stating when and where purchased. If you have any questions, comments or even suggestions, please contact us:
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
- Mail:
- Email via: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
56g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 28g Serving
|Energy
|2227kJ
|624kJ
|-
|533kcal
|149kcal
|Fat
|29g
|8.1g
|of which Saturates
|5.6g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|18g
|of which Sugars
|0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.5g
|1.0g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.56g
|56g pack = approximately 2 servings
|-
|-
