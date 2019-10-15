By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lamb Leg Steaks 300G

Tesco Lamb Leg Steaks 300G
£ 4.00
£13.34/kg
  • Energy971kJ 232kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.6g
    18%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 647kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb leg steaks.
  • From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
  • A prime cut selected for flavour and tenderness
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Med - High. Season the steaks on both sides and cook under a pre-heat grill for 3 minutes each side (medium), or 5 minutes each side (well done). Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry High - Med. Lightly oil and season steaks on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the steaks to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (medium), or 4 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. or New Zealand, Origin the U.K. or New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy your steaks at their best, remove from fridge and all packaging 10 minutes before cooking. For best results we recommend pan frying.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (150g)
Energy647kJ / 155kcal971kJ / 232kcal
Fat8.4g12.6g
Saturates3.7g5.6g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.8g29.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Good quality and price.

4 stars

We tried these for Sunday lunch and found it tasty and good quality, not like Tesco's rival where you get good meat on top and rubbish underneath. These are equally lean both sides and as they are vacuum packed keep well in the freezer, now on the favourites list.

lamb steaks

2 stars

Tasteless an tough smaller chops much better

Not very nice

2 stars

Poor quality meat chewy and tasteless

Very poor - never had this problem before

1 stars

Very poor quality loaded with fat actually put a note on my list requesting little amount of fat now having to go back to Bursledon

I cooked it slow and was full of gristle won't buy

1 stars

I cooked it slow and was full of gristle won't buy again waste of money.

Better value than chops!

5 stars

Quick, easy, tender - good supper after work.

It was OK

3 stars

Braised for three hours in the oven. Tender.

Wonderfully tender

5 stars

I but these regularly. I love them because they are tender and have very little fat, and they are full of flavour. When I have one of these my dog has a little bite too, and she has given them the greyhound seal of approval!

