Tesco British Pork Thick Cut Crumbed Ham 125G

yummy
it was very tasty and tender used it for sandwiches also macaroni cheese
Poor date
Delivered today =out of date today=totally unsatisfactory
Good Product
Excellent in salads
Yum yum yum
Great taste, fresh lovely in sandwiches.
good quality
a very good item nice tasting a little to salty but still a nice taste great for a sandwich especially with a good pickle
Always received well within Use by date
I order it knowing it will always be fresh
Fresh very tasty and enjoyable
A slice of this is a delight thick and worth every penny