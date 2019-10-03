By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bernard Matthews Sliced Turkey Breast 140G

3(2)
Bernard Matthews Sliced Turkey Breast 140G
£ 2.00
£1.43/100g
Each 20g slice contains
  • Energy82kJ 19kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold

Product Description

  • Sliced Formed Turkey Breast with Added Water and Milk Proteins from Cows' Milk
  • For extra freshness this product is packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey (81%), Water, Salt, Lactose (Milk), Starch, Sugar, Milk Protein, Vinegar, Stabiliser (Diphosphates, Carrageenan), Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Lactate), Yeast Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel), Thickener (Carrageenan)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Store at below 5°C, once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date on front of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK using Turkey sourced from specially selected partners in the UK, EU, Thailand and South America

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Bernard Matthews Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.

Return to

  • If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us the packaging and your letter to the following address:
  • Bernard Matthews Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.
  • Or call us on 0800 413 640

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As SoldRI*
Energy - kJ4098400
- kcal972000
Fat 1.4g70g
of which saturates 0.4g20g
Carbohydrate 2.1g260g
of which sugars 0.7g90g
Protein 18.6g50g
Salt 1.8g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal--

Safety information

ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

Sandwiches delicious

5 stars

Did not like the taste too processed. I threw it away.

