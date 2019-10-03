Bernard Matthews Sliced Turkey Breast 140G

Sandwiches delicious
Did not like the taste too processed. I threw it
Turkey (81%), Water, Salt, Lactose (Milk), Starch, Sugar, Milk Protein, Vinegar, Stabiliser (Diphosphates, Carrageenan), Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Lactate), Yeast Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel), Thickener (Carrageenan)
Keep refrigerated. Store at below 5°C, once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date on front of pack.
Made in the UK using Turkey sourced from specially selected partners in the UK, EU, Thailand and South America
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|RI*
|Energy - kJ
|409
|8400
|- kcal
|97
|2000
|Fat
|1.4g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|2.1g
|260g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|90g
|Protein
|18.6g
|50g
|Salt
|1.8g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal
|-
|-
ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
