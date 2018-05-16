Clif Bar White Chocolate Macadamia Bar Energy Bar 68G

Product Description
- Oat, Macadamia Nuts and White Chocolate Flavour Energy Bar
- Clif Bar is named after my father, Clifford, my childhood hero and companion throughout the Sierra Nevada mountains.
- Gary, Founder & Owner
- Feed your adventure
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 68G
Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice Syrup, Rolled Oats (14, 3%), Soy Protein Isolate, Cane Syrup, Roasted Soybeans, Rice Flour, Macadamia Nuts (5, 2%), Cane Sugar, Oat Fibre, Soy Flour, Cocoa Butter‡ (2, 2%), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Antioxidant: Tocopherol Rich Extracts, Vitamins & Minerals: Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Magnesium Oxide, L-Ascorbic Acid (Vit. C), DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vit. E), Beta Carotene (Vit. A), Nicotinamide (Vit. B3), Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Thiamin Mononitrate (Vit. B1), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vit. B6), Ergocalciferol (Vit. D2), Cyanocobalamin (Vit. B12), ‡Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, other Nuts, Milk, Rye, Triticale and Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the USA
Warnings
- MAY CONTAIN NUTSHELL FRAGMENTS.
Importer address
- Clif Bar Europe B.V.,
- Prins Bernhardplein 200,
- 1097 JB Amsterdam,
- Netherlands.
Return to
- www.clifbar.com/europe
Net Contents
68g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar (68g)
|Energy
|1729kJ/
|1173kJ/
|-
|411kcal
|279kcal
|Fat
|11g
|7,4g
|Of which saturates
|2,7g
|1,8g
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|42g
|Of which sugars
|31g
|21g
|Fibre
|5,9g
|4g
|Protein
|13g
|9g
|Salt
|0,82g
|0,56g
|Vitamins & Minerals
|RI*
|RI*
|Vitamin A
|441µg 55%
|300µg 38%
|Vitamin D
|1,47µg 29%
|1µg 20%
|Vitamin E
|8,82mg 74%
|6mg 50%
|Vitamin C
|44,1mg 55%
|30mg 38%
|Thiamin
|0,24mg 22%
|0,16mg 15%
|Riboflavin
|0,38mg 27%
|0,26mg 19%
|Niacin
|4,41mg 28%
|3mg 19%
|Vitamin B6
|0,59mg 42%
|0,4mg 29%
|Vitamin B12
|1,47µg 59%
|1µg 40%
|Calcium
|286mg 36%
|194mg 24%
|Magnesium
|137mg 36%
|93mg 25%
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
