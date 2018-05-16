By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clif Bar White Chocolate Macadamia Bar Energy Bar 68G

£ 1.60
£2.36/100g

Product Description

  • Oat, Macadamia Nuts and White Chocolate Flavour Energy Bar
  • Clif Bar is named after my father, Clifford, my childhood hero and companion throughout the Sierra Nevada mountains.
  • Gary, Founder & Owner
  • Feed your adventure
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 68G

Information

Ingredients

Brown Rice Syrup, Rolled Oats (14, 3%), Soy Protein Isolate, Cane Syrup, Roasted Soybeans, Rice Flour, Macadamia Nuts (5, 2%), Cane Sugar, Oat Fibre, Soy Flour, Cocoa Butter‡ (2, 2%), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Antioxidant: Tocopherol Rich Extracts, Vitamins & Minerals: Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Magnesium Oxide, L-Ascorbic Acid (Vit. C), DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vit. E), Beta Carotene (Vit. A), Nicotinamide (Vit. B3), Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Thiamin Mononitrate (Vit. B1), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vit. B6), Ergocalciferol (Vit. D2), Cyanocobalamin (Vit. B12), ‡Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Nuts, Milk, Rye, Triticale and Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the USA

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN NUTSHELL FRAGMENTS.

Importer address

  • Clif Bar Europe B.V.,
  • Prins Bernhardplein 200,
  • 1097 JB Amsterdam,
  • Netherlands.

Return to

  • www.clifbar.com/europe

Net Contents

68g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (68g)
Energy 1729kJ/1173kJ/
-411kcal279kcal
Fat 11g7,4g
Of which saturates 2,7g1,8g
Carbohydrate 62g42g
Of which sugars 31g21g
Fibre 5,9g4g
Protein 13g9g
Salt 0,82g0,56g
Vitamins & MineralsRI*RI*
Vitamin A 441µg 55%300µg 38%
Vitamin D 1,47µg 29%1µg 20%
Vitamin E 8,82mg 74%6mg 50%
Vitamin C 44,1mg 55%30mg 38%
Thiamin0,24mg 22%0,16mg 15%
Riboflavin0,38mg 27%0,26mg 19%
Niacin 4,41mg 28%3mg 19%
Vitamin B6 0,59mg 42%0,4mg 29%
Vitamin B12 1,47µg 59%1µg 40%
Calcium 286mg 36%194mg 24%
Magnesium 137mg 36%93mg 25%
*Reference Intake--

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

