Sci-Mx Protein Flapjack Chocolate & Hazelnut 80G

Product Description
- Chocolate and Hazelnut Flavour High Protein Flapjack, Half Covered in a Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating with Sweeteners.
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- 21g protein
- 35g carbs
- 276 calories
- 1.2g sugar
- Pre / post workout snack
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Oat Blend (36%) (Rolled Oats, Toasted Malted Oats [Wholegrain Oat Flakes, Palm Oil, Barley Malt Extract], Oat Flour), Protein Blend (15%) (Milk Protein, Whey Protein Concentrate [Milk], Emulsifier [Soya Lecithin]), Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Humectant (Glycerol), Collagen Peptides, Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (8%) (Sweeteners [Isomalt, Sucralose], Palm and Palm Kernel Oil, Whey Powder [Milk], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder [0.4%], Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Emulsifiers [Soya Lecithin, E476], Flavouring), Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (2.3%), Hazelnuts (1.8%), Flaxseed Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg and Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Name and address
- SCI-MX® Nutrition Ltd.,
- Unit 6,
- Gateway 12 Business Park,
- Davy Way,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 2BY,
Return to
- SCI-MX® Nutrition Ltd.,
- Unit 6,
- Gateway 12 Business Park,
- Davy Way,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 2BY,
- UK.
- T: +44(0)1452 656010
- E: info@sci-mx.co.uk
- W: www.sci-mx.co.uk
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g Bar
|Energy
|1443kJ/345kcal
|1155kJ/276kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|8.0g
|of which saturates
|3.6g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|44g
|35g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|1.2g
|Polyols
|20g
|16g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|3.5g
|Protein
|26g
|21g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.06g
