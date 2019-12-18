By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sci-Mx Protein Flapjack Chocolate & Hazelnut 80G
£ 1.80
£2.25/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate and Hazelnut Flavour High Protein Flapjack, Half Covered in a Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating with Sweeteners.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • 21g protein
  • 35g carbs
  • 276 calories
  • 1.2g sugar
  • Pre / post workout snack
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Oat Blend (36%) (Rolled Oats, Toasted Malted Oats [Wholegrain Oat Flakes, Palm Oil, Barley Malt Extract], Oat Flour), Protein Blend (15%) (Milk Protein, Whey Protein Concentrate [Milk], Emulsifier [Soya Lecithin]), Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Humectant (Glycerol), Collagen Peptides, Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (8%) (Sweeteners [Isomalt, Sucralose], Palm and Palm Kernel Oil, Whey Powder [Milk], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder [0.4%], Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Emulsifiers [Soya Lecithin, E476], Flavouring), Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (2.3%), Hazelnuts (1.8%), Flaxseed Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg and Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Name and address

  • SCI-MX® Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Unit 6,
  • Gateway 12 Business Park,
  • Davy Way,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL2 2BY,

Return to

  • SCI-MX® Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Unit 6,
  • Gateway 12 Business Park,
  • Davy Way,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL2 2BY,
  • UK.
  • T: +44(0)1452 656010
  • E: info@sci-mx.co.uk
  • W: www.sci-mx.co.uk

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g Bar
Energy 1443kJ/345kcal1155kJ/276kcal
Fat 9.9g8.0g
of which saturates 3.6g2.9g
Carbohydrate 44g35g
of which sugars 1.5g1.2g
Polyols 20g16g
Fibre 4.4g3.5g
Protein 26g21g
Salt 0.08g0.06g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

