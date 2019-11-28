Tesco Finest Chunky Coleslaw 180G

Poor.
Packaging poor, have to wrap in clingfilm once opened. Also, chunky means inedible pieces of cabbage, too thick to eat.
Poor wrapping (no plastic top). Product very good
Excellent product - atrocious wrapping Why no plastic top? e.g. "Tesco Celery Fruit Nut Salad"
Do not like this at all, coleslaw should be finely
Do not like this at all, coleslaw should be finely sliced veggies, not great big boulders. I wanted to give zero stars
Please use Free Range Egg again!!!!!!!
Please use Free Range Egg again!!!!!!!
Definitely NOT Chunky
You should delete the word "Chunky" as it is nothing of the sort, just small stuff as you usually find ... I wanted chunky coleslaw - totally misleading.
Bring back the original coleslaw!!!
Please please please bring back the original version!! This crunchy version is just not the same, I'm so disappointed Tesco, I never buy coleslaw from anywhere else but this one just isn't good enough any more. With a heavy heart I will have to abandon shopping here, I only used to come for the coleslaw 😕
Best ever
This is the creamiest coleslaw I’ve ever had well done.
Bring back the version that wasn’t chunky. This is
Bring back the version that wasn’t chunky. This is full of very hard pieces of cabbage which are inedible. Will not be buying again.