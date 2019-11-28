By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chunky Coleslaw 180G

Tesco Finest Chunky Coleslaw 180G
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy531kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 885kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded cabbage, carrot, onion and chives in a crème fraîche mayonnaise.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (40%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Chive, Lemon Juice, Salt, Single Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (60g)
Energy885kJ / 215kcal531kJ / 129kcal
Fat20.7g12.4g
Saturates1.8g1.1g
Carbohydrate5.3g3.2g
Sugars4.2g2.5g
Fibre1.4g0.8g
Protein1.1g0.7g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Poor.

3 stars

Packaging poor, have to wrap in clingfilm once opened. Also, chunky means inedible pieces of cabbage, too thick to eat.

Poor wrapping (no plastic top). Product very good

4 stars

Excellent product - atrocious wrapping Why no plastic top? e.g. "Tesco Celery Fruit Nut Salad"

Do not like this at all, coleslaw should be finely

1 stars

Do not like this at all, coleslaw should be finely sliced veggies, not great big boulders. I wanted to give zero stars

Please use Free Range Egg again!!!!!!!

1 stars

Please use Free Range Egg again!!!!!!!

Definitely NOT Chunky

1 stars

You should delete the word "Chunky" as it is nothing of the sort, just small stuff as you usually find ... I wanted chunky coleslaw - totally misleading.

Bring back the original coleslaw!!!

1 stars

Please please please bring back the original version!! This crunchy version is just not the same, I'm so disappointed Tesco, I never buy coleslaw from anywhere else but this one just isn't good enough any more. With a heavy heart I will have to abandon shopping here, I only used to come for the coleslaw 😕

Best ever

5 stars

This is the creamiest coleslaw I’ve ever had well done.

Bring back the version that wasn’t chunky. This is

1 stars

Bring back the version that wasn’t chunky. This is full of very hard pieces of cabbage which are inedible. Will not be buying again.

