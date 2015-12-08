Summit Rubber Mallet

Great price and did the job!
Great camping mallet for the price, made easy work of knocking the pegs into the ground.
quality product and good value for money.
I bought this couple of weeks ago for camping, it works fine.
Great price
Bought this as an extra for camping. It was very reasonably priced
Just what i needed at a great price
I was a bit dubious of the quality as it only cost £3 but I'm pleased to say i was proved wrong. Got pegs into solid dry ground - even had full leave a peg on-site as we couldn't get it out.
Spinning head makes it tricky to use!
Within minutes of starting to use this hammer the head was rotating on the handle. Makes it tricky to hit the pegs then as you need to be more accurate with your hits. For £3 it does the job, kind of. Much better than a boot. But I did expect it to at least not break after just two pegs. Otherwise, nice handle and good weight. Had potential. And I was certainly glad I had it in my bag.
Rubber camping mallet
Bought this mallet for my holiday to use for putting up windbreakers, it was awful too light and after few days it broke, waste of time.
Hammer
It's perfect. I bought it a while back. Does a great job.
Worked well for disassembling a set of shelves
I bought this about a month ago and used it for a non-conventional purpose -- taking apart a 4-tier set of metal shelves. It worked well even for this, so I can recommend the mallet on this basis.
It's a mallet
Well made for its price and is a nice size to handle
solid
solid design, great value just what you need for camping.