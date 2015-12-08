By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Summit Rubber Mallet

4.5(40)Write a review
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • 12oz rubber mallet head
  • Tough steel shaft
  • Rubber handle for extra grip
  • - 12oz mallet
  • - Steel shaft with rubber grip
  • This rubber mallet from Summit is ideal for hammering in tent pegs. Equipped with a 12oz rubber head and a touch steel shaft for additional weight, the mallet also features a rubber hand for excellent grip and secure hold. Ideal for camping, knocking in tent pegs and windbreaks, the Summit rubber mallet can also be used for woodwork, hammering in doweling pegs and more.

Great price and did the job!

5 stars

Great camping mallet for the price, made easy work of knocking the pegs into the ground.

quality product and good value for money.

5 stars

I bought this couple of weeks ago for camping, it works fine.

Great price

4 stars

Bought this as an extra for camping. It was very reasonably priced

Just what i needed at a great price

5 stars

I was a bit dubious of the quality as it only cost £3 but I'm pleased to say i was proved wrong. Got pegs into solid dry ground - even had full leave a peg on-site as we couldn't get it out.

Spinning head makes it tricky to use!

2 stars

Within minutes of starting to use this hammer the head was rotating on the handle. Makes it tricky to hit the pegs then as you need to be more accurate with your hits. For £3 it does the job, kind of. Much better than a boot. But I did expect it to at least not break after just two pegs. Otherwise, nice handle and good weight. Had potential. And I was certainly glad I had it in my bag.

Rubber camping mallet

1 stars

Bought this mallet for my holiday to use for putting up windbreakers, it was awful too light and after few days it broke, waste of time.

Hammer

5 stars

It's perfect. I bought it a while back. Does a great job.

Worked well for disassembling a set of shelves

5 stars

I bought this about a month ago and used it for a non-conventional purpose -- taking apart a 4-tier set of metal shelves. It worked well even for this, so I can recommend the mallet on this basis.

It's a mallet

5 stars

Well made for its price and is a nice size to handle

solid

5 stars

solid design, great value just what you need for camping.

