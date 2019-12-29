By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Protect Heat Defence Styling Spray 300Ml

4.5(72)Write a review
£ 5.00
£1.67/100ml
  • The TRESemme Care & Protect Heat Protection system is designed to help protect hair against damage from heated styling tools, helping to restore vibrancy and shine to dried out, damaged hair. Include our pro performance TRESemme Heat Defence Spray in your daily routine before hair-drying, straightening or curling your hair. Whether you want to keep your frizz at bay with a long-lasting smooth finish or simply protect your hair against damage from daily blow-drying, TRESemme hair spray has a range of blow-dry heat protection products for you. The full range promises to protect against damage that is caused by the heat from hairdryers in your daily styling routine, and help keep your hair looking healthy and shielded from heat damage up to 230°C. If you are looking for body and bounce, apart from heat protect spray, try our Volumising Blow-Dry Crème. If it is a super smooth shine you are after, give our Smooth & Shine Blow-Dry Mist a go. Do you have normal to thick hair and want help to control frizz? Why not pick up our Frizz-Free Blow-Dry Crème? And if you just want to protect and care for your hair, try our TRESemme Heat Protect Spray. All products give protection up to 230◦C, so you are covered from heat damage caused by straighteners and curlers too. Putting pro performance in your hands every day.
  • TRESemme Care & Protect Heat Defence Spray protects hair from heat damage caused by daily blow-drying as well as from straightening and curling
  • Our professional quality Heat Defence Spray shields your hair from heat up to 230°C, this heat protection spray is your blow-dry saviour
  • This salon quality Tresemme Heat Defence Spray is a perfect base for a natural healthy-looking style
  • The heat protect spray with the lightweight mist will care for your hair from root to tip
  • Tresemme heat defence spray nourishes and protects hair from breakage, frizz, dryness, and dullness from heat styling
  • For better results, compliment our heat protectant spray with other professional quality hair products from TRESemme Heat Protection line
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Propylene glycol, Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, Amodimethicone, Bisamino PEG/PPG-41/3 Aminoethyl PG-Propyl Dimethicone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Potassium Dimethicone PEG-7 Panthenyl Phosphate, Oleth-20, Sodium Cocoyl Amino Acids, Trideceth-12, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Quaternium-26, Benzophenone-4, Butylene Glycol, Parfum, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Sodium benzoate, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use

Warnings

  • Danger: extremely flammable. Caution: flammable. Do not spray on naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition. No smoking. Do not use near or do not place container on polished or painted surfaces. Keep away from eyes and out of reach of children. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

300 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

72 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this

5 stars

I have thin curly hair which is quite delicate so which products I use when straightening my hair matters a lot. I have to say that this one is an absolute winner. My hair hasn't taken the toll of the straighteners since I've been using it and I highly recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme heat defence spray

4 stars

I recently purchased this heat defence spray as I use my straighteners quite a lot. I’m not keen on tresemme products but found this one ok.. the only reason I gave it 4 stars as I didn’t like the smell (personal preference) but my hair felt shiny & smooth once straightened. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells beautiful

5 stars

love this heat spray it's smells beautiful and fresh for ages it also leaves my hair feeling like silk it's stops all the frizzyness that I really stuggle with and does all the work to protect my hair while curling it iv even gone an bought the shampoo and conditioner to go with it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

This product is just amazing, I normally struggle with these kinds of product as they leave my hair greasy but not this one, I have been using this for just over a week and my hair has never looked so healthy, I straighten my hair every day and since using this product I now have less flyaways and my hair is so shiny. a massive thumbs up from me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Looking after my hair

5 stars

This heat defence spray is better than others that I have used since it creates an even mist throughout the hair, rather than just making the hair too wet to straighten by concentrating the spray all in one location. It doesn't have a strong scent, but smells nice! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Protects your Hair from the Heat

5 stars

I regularly use a hair dryer to dry my hair, and I never bother to use heat defence products on my hair because it usually makes my hair greasy a lot faster than without. However, I started to notice some split ends and thought it was time to change my routine, so I tried this heat defence spray. I was pleasantly surprised by how light it was when sprayed on my hair - I made sure to spray from mid-length to ends. As a bonus, it also helped with static build up on my hair when going from cold to warm/dry environments. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

4 stars

Really loving this heat spray, when I straighten my hair it doesn’t feel like my hair isn’t being sizzled by the minute. It also doesn’t make your hair greasy like I have found some sprays do. Definitely buying again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect size

5 stars

I have used plenty of heat protectors in the past and find some super sticky and find it hard to run my straighteners through my hair I found this product let me straighteners glide through my hair. The smell of this heat protector is nice aswell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great spray

5 stars

I have been using this for 2 weeks and my hair has never looked so soft straight and very little split ends whilst straightening! I love the fact it doesn’t smell chemically and the fact I found it really easy to apply to my hait [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does its job

4 stars

I liked this product not love it. It did it's job but it didn't wow me. I have used it before blow drying and straightening my hair. I find the best result from before blow drying. Makes my hair a little softer and less frizzy after doing it. It is nice to think it is getting a bit more protection from the heat because my straighteners get very hot. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

