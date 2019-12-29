Tresemme Protect Heat Defence Styling Spray 300Ml

Love this 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th December 2019 I have thin curly hair which is quite delicate so which products I use when straightening my hair matters a lot. I have to say that this one is an absolute winner. My hair hasn't taken the toll of the straighteners since I've been using it and I highly recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme heat defence spray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th December 2019 I recently purchased this heat defence spray as I use my straighteners quite a lot. I’m not keen on tresemme products but found this one ok.. the only reason I gave it 4 stars as I didn’t like the smell (personal preference) but my hair felt shiny & smooth once straightened. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells beautiful 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2019 love this heat spray it's smells beautiful and fresh for ages it also leaves my hair feeling like silk it's stops all the frizzyness that I really stuggle with and does all the work to protect my hair while curling it iv even gone an bought the shampoo and conditioner to go with it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2019 This product is just amazing, I normally struggle with these kinds of product as they leave my hair greasy but not this one, I have been using this for just over a week and my hair has never looked so healthy, I straighten my hair every day and since using this product I now have less flyaways and my hair is so shiny. a massive thumbs up from me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Looking after my hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th December 2019 This heat defence spray is better than others that I have used since it creates an even mist throughout the hair, rather than just making the hair too wet to straighten by concentrating the spray all in one location. It doesn't have a strong scent, but smells nice! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Protects your Hair from the Heat 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd December 2019 I regularly use a hair dryer to dry my hair, and I never bother to use heat defence products on my hair because it usually makes my hair greasy a lot faster than without. However, I started to notice some split ends and thought it was time to change my routine, so I tried this heat defence spray. I was pleasantly surprised by how light it was when sprayed on my hair - I made sure to spray from mid-length to ends. As a bonus, it also helped with static build up on my hair when going from cold to warm/dry environments. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 4 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd December 2019 Really loving this heat spray, when I straighten my hair it doesn’t feel like my hair isn’t being sizzled by the minute. It also doesn’t make your hair greasy like I have found some sprays do. Definitely buying again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect size 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd December 2019 I have used plenty of heat protectors in the past and find some super sticky and find it hard to run my straighteners through my hair I found this product let me straighteners glide through my hair. The smell of this heat protector is nice aswell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great spray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd December 2019 I have been using this for 2 weeks and my hair has never looked so soft straight and very little split ends whilst straightening! I love the fact it doesn’t smell chemically and the fact I found it really easy to apply to my hait [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]